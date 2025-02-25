Marvel’s Thunderbolts Reveals Best Look Yet At Movie’s Villain, Sentry

Marvel Studios revealed a new look at Thunderbolts*'s main villain and future MCU superhero Sentry.

Those following Thunderbolts* closely will be aware Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman is set to play the movie's main villain.

For his MCU debut, Pullman's Bob Reynolds will seemingly be taken over by the comic character's dark alter ego, the Void, before one day becoming the Marvel superhero he is best known as, Sentry.

New Look at Thunderbolts' Sentry Released Online

A new IMAX trailer for Thunderbolts* recently debuted that clipped together moments from previous trailers with some sequences slightly extended. One of these lengthened shots offered the best look yet at the movie's villain Sentry and his Superman-like costume.

Marvel Studios

In the original trailer, this same shot of Sentry attacking David Harbour's Red Guardian was limited to only include Lewis Pullman's character's hand, while the IMAX edit now reveals more of his suit.

Meanwhile, another moment in Thunderbolts*'s latest trailer revealed Sentry's shadowed profile flying above New York, but no clear details could be seen.

Marvel Studios

All around, Sentry's MCU costume looks to be fairly comic-accurate with a primarily yellow suit, blue gauntlets, and a cape. That said, the colors appear to be muted compared to his comic counterpart, presumably to match Thunderbolts*'s darker more grounded tone.

For now, it is too soon to tell where the Sentry logo that hangs around his waist will come to the MCU or if that will be relegated to the pages of the comics.

Marvel

Sentry's MCU Future Beyond Thunderbolts* Explained

Upon his debut in Thunderbolts*, Sentry will be an antagonistic figure who is taken over by his villainous side, the Void. But by the time the credits roll, it seems likely Bob Reynolds, with the help of the Thunderbolts, will be able to overcome this darkness and begin his journey to become a superhero, Sentry.

Thanks to his similar powers of flight, invulnerability, superhuman strength, speed, energy projection, and more, Sentry is, essentially, Marvel's Superman.

In Marvel Comics, Sentry has frequently been a member of the Avengers, and with members of the Thunderbolts expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, it seems possible he will return in 2026 to join the fight against Doctor Doom.

Beyond Thunderbolts* and the coming Avengers movies, it is tough to tell where else Lewis Pullman could appear as Sentry. Perhaps there may be room for a team-up in other future MCU movies, or, if the character proves to be a breakout star, he could end up leading a solo project.

Sentry creator Paul Jenkins, who consulted on his role in Thunderbolts*, recently confirmed to the Superheroes of Arabia podcast that he has a contract with Marvel saying that if or when the superhero receives a solo movie, he will write the script.

While the chances of a Sentry movie happening seem rather far-fetched at the moment, especially as Marvel Studios appears to be hitting the brakes on many projects, there could be room for him on Disney+ if he becomes a fan favorite.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* hits theaters on May 2.