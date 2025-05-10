New Thunderbolts Poster Spoils the Movie's Big Twist

Fans better be on the lookout, as Thunderbolts* marketing is no longer a spoiler-free zone

Thunderbolts movie Yelena

Marvel Studios spoiled Thunderbolts' big twist for fans who have not seen the movie in a new poster for the MCU team-up film. After only one week in theaters, spoilers centered on the Florence Pugh-led comic book blockbuster have become free-game in Marvel Studios marketing, it seems, with the red brand already publicly diving into some of the movie's biggest reveals.

A new poster released for Thunderbolts* spoiled the Senty-Void twist seen in the film, in which Lewis Pullman's Bob character takes a turn for the villainous, becoming a super-powered manifestation of his trauma. The newly-released piece of movie marketing prominently features Pullman's Void character, showing off his stark-black profile with nothing but his haunting white eyes visible in the image (which, in the poster, are actually tiny versions of Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova). 

A Thunderbolts* poster of The Void with Yelena as his eyes
Marvel Studios

This is not the first time The Void has been shown off in Thunderbolts* marketing, but it is the most prominent to date. The character has appeared several times in trailers for the film, but usually in brief glances, never really including the full detail of his shadowy figure. 

The Void floating above New York City in Thunderbolts*
Marvel Studios

In February, audiences got a first taste of The Void in one of the movie's many trailers, including the character's siege on New York City at the end of the film. 

Lewis Pullman as The Void holding out his hand in Thunderbolts*
Marvel Studios

There have even been a few close-ups of his face in some marketing materials. However, all these lack the terrifying cat eyes seen in the Thunderbolts* final cut.

A close-up of Lewis Pullman as The Void in Thunderbolts*
Marvel Studios

Audiences got yet another tease of the Void/Sentry spoiler in another poster released following the movie's theatrical debut, showing off The Void's shadow powers swallowing the asterisk that plays prominently in another Thunderbolts* twist.

The Void Thunderbolts* poster of him floating in front of the asterisk
Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters, marking the first MCU film for director Jake Schreier. The film follows a ragtag bunch of Marvel heroes led by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes as they band together to take down both Lewis Pullman's The Void and the dastardly Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus). 

Fans have heralded the film as a return to form for Marvel Studios, which is significant as it sets up some major storylines heading into the future of the MCU, including laying the groundwork for the Fantastic Four's arrival in Avengers: Doomsday.

Will The Void Stick Around in the MCU?

The Void floating between two buildings in Thunderbolts*
Marvel Studios

Given all the focus that Lewis Pullman's Void/Sentry character has been given in marketing, one would assume that Marvel Studios has some grand plans for the ticking time bomb of a hero going forward. 

Pullman, along with several other members of the Thunderbolts/New Avengers, has already been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film

While that means the Avengers will have a superhero as powerful as Sentry on the team to take on the Multiverse-travelling Doctor Doom (played by Robert Downey Jr.), it also indicates that the evil Void will come along for the adventure. 

Sentry's two-faced nature will add an interesting dynamic to Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The Avengers are no strangers to heroes who must watch their tempers, thanks to their work with Mark Ruffalo's Hulk.

However, Sentry/The Void is unique in that when he is not leaning into his darkest tendencies he is also a super-powred force to be reckoned with (perhaps the strongest the MCU has ever seen).

So, it will be a delicate dance for this team of heroes as they try to keep Pullman's Thunderbolts* character in check so that they do not have to deal with a repeat of The Void's attack on New York.

