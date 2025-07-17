Disney+ Just Introduced Iron Hulk - And He Looks Great

Marvel Studios just brought another comic book version of the Hulk to screen, specifically on Disney+. In a dedicated episode of Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, Marvel Studios introduced fans to Amadeus Cho, or Iron Hulk.

The new preschool Disney Jr. series follows three young super geniuses, Tony Stark, Riri Williams, and Amadeus Cho, who use their Iron Suits and teamwork to solve problems. But while Tony Stark and Riri Williams/Ironheart are familiar faces within the MCU, Amadeus Cho (aka Iron Hulk) is just now making his jump from comic book to screen. While the character has been featured in prior episodes and the show's shorts series, Cho recently took center stage in his own episode titled "Meet Iron Hulk" and showcased what he and his suit can do.

Disney Jr.

Amadeus Cho is a teenage Korean American genius who, like Tony Stark, is one of the smartest people on Earth. For this Disney Jr. show streaming on Disney+, he wears a Hulk-inspired version of Stark-like armor (complete with Bruce Banner-esque purple shorts). In addition to acquainting audiences with this character, his introductory episode showcased how he combines technology with Hulk's brute strength.

During the episode, Tony Stark's Iron Man has trouble rescuing a cat from a tree and decides to call up a friend who's great with animals, Amadeus Cho.

Disney Jr.

When Cho arrives, audiences get the best look yet at his Iron Hulk suit before he tries to figure out how to help the trapped feline.

Disney Jr.

Using his strength and ability to fly, Cho's Iron Hulk figures out how to help, reuniting the kitten with its owner before illustrating his "Iron Boom" clap. He also emphasizes his favorite phrase, which is "totally awesome."

Disney Jr.

Amadeus Cho made his comic book debut in Amazing Fantasy vol. 2 #15 in 2005. He then succeeded Bruce Banner as the Hulk in 2015's The Totally Awesome Hulk #1. Like Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (is she returning for Avengers: Doomsday?), he maintains his personality and intelligence and often appears in books centered on the Avengers or Hulk and Hercules.

Marvel Comics

And, just like Marvel's Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends' version of Iron Hulk shows, Cho in the comics wears a metallic green suit with purple accents and a similar-style helmet.

Marvel Comics

Produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios, Meet Iron Man and his Awesome Friends stars Mason Blomberg as Tony Stark (Iron Man), Kapri Ladd as Riri Williams (Ironheart), and Aidyn Ahn as Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk). New episodes of the animated series are available to watch on Disney Jr. and on Disney+.

Is Iron Hulk Now Coming to the MCU?

While Iron Hulk can only be seen on-screen in Meet Iron Man and His Awesome Friends on Disney+ or Disney Jr., the question is whether Marvel Studios has plans for the green, metal hero beyond a preschool series.

Not only did Ironheart on Disney+ contain ties to Stark and Red Hulk appeared in Captain America: Brave New World in February, but there has been buzz for years now about other Hulk-centric projects and storylines coming to the MCU, and which could be a gateway for Amadeus Cho to make his live-action debut. It's also worth noting that Mark Ruffalo's Hulk is reported to return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (but he may not be the same Hulk fans remember).

Therefore, it certainly looks like Marvel Studios has more stories to tell when it comes to Hulks and gamma-powered heroes, and it's possible that Amadeus Cho/Iron Hulk could be a contender.