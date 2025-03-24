She-Hulk's “Significant” Next MCU Appearance Reportedly Revealed

Marvel Studios reportedly has a "significant" role set for Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk in her next MCU appearance.

Maslany made her MCU debut in 2022 as Jennifer Walters in the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law solo series, introducing fans to Walters' massive green alter-ego. Breaking the fourth wall and bringing its own unique style of comedy, She-Hulk marked a major step forward for the MCU with a powerful new female protagonist.

While a second season for She-Hulk currently seems unlikely to happen, fans are still eagerly waiting for more news on where Maslany may show up elsewhere in upcoming MCU projects. Now, a suspicious change in schedule for the actress may tease an answer to that question.

She-Hulk Teased for "Significant" Role in Future MCU Project

Marvel Studios

A canceled Comic-Con appearance (as discovered by CBM) may have indicated when Tatiana Maslany is set to return to the MCU as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

In mid-March, Comic Con Liverpool announced that Maslany had to cancel her planned appearance at the event, which takes place from May 3 to May 4, 2025. One theory that has fans intrigued indicates this being due to the fact that she is set to be filming as She-Hulk in Avengers: Doomsday at that time.

Additionally, CBM dug into this news and reported it to be accurate. On top of the fact that she will reportedly be in Avengers: Doomsday, Maslany's role in the film is said to be "fairly significant."

Interestingly, when asked if she would be in any MCU movies in 2023, Maslany "truly [had] no idea" if plans were in place for She-Hulk's big-screen debut.

Who Will Be in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

While Maslany seems set for a major role in Doomsday, the specifics about her arc are still difficult to nail down, considering no story details have been teased yet. However, after meeting the Abomination, Wong, and Daredevil in her own solo series, Jennifer appears to be in line to interact with the MCU's biggest names.

The most notable of those names will be Robert Downey Jr., whose portrayal of Doctor Doom will tie back to his iconic Iron Man role that he played from 2008 to 2019.

On the heroes' side, the efforts against doom will be led by characters like the Fantastic Four, Captain America, and Doctor Strange. Particularly with this film being the first one after The Fantastic Four: First Steps (for now), Marvel's First Family is expected to be some of the film's central players

Also included are legacy stars like Chris Evans and Hayley Atwell, who are expected to play undisclosed versions of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. Many believe this movie will bring Nomad and Captain Carter into the live-action saga together, making for quite a duo.

One of the last remaining nearly-confirmed megastars joining this bunch is Benedict Cumberbatch, whose Doctor Strange is expected to be vital in understanding the multiverse. Combined with his strength as a sorcerer, Earth's Mightiest Heroes will have no shortage of firepower at the ready.

She-Hulk will also add a new dynamic to the team as one of the only characters in the MCU who can break the fourth wall, which she is expected to bring over from her show. Throw in a possible meeting with Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool (see more on Reynolds' Avengers 5 tease here), and pure mayhem is sure to ensue.