Marvel Just Perfectly Set Up She-Hulk’s Avengers: Doomsday Introduction

Marvel Studios' set up the perfect path for She-Hulk to appear in Avengers: Doomsday with the Thunderbolts* post-credit scene. Actress Tatiana Maslany boarded the MCU in 2022 as Jennifer Walters in Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After the series received mixed reception, Maslany has yet to reprise her MCU superhero nor has she been confirmed for Avengers 5 just yet.

Maslany was recently featured on a rumored cast list for Avengers: Doomsday they may uncover the stars that Marvel Studios is hiding from fans. Rumor has it she will also be joined by Mark Ruffalo's Hulk alongside confirmed characters such as Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

Did Thunderbolts Just Tease She-Hulk's Avengers: Doomsday Role?

Marvel Studios

Following the formation of the New Avengers, Thunderbolts*'s post-credit scene confirmed the MCU superheroes are now in conflict with a separate Avengers team formed by Sam Wilson, aka Captain America.

The MCU's new Captain America wasn't just unhappy about this team stealing the Avengers branding but is going as far as "filing for copyright of the name."

With a potential trademark dispute incoming, Wilson may be looking to lawyer up, and who better for the case than Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, better known as She-Hulk who focuses on superhero-related cases.

From the Abomination's parole to going toe-to-toe with Matt Murdock in the courtroom (and the bedroom), Walters fought numerous superhuman-related cases in her nine-episode Disney+ series, since which she has been absent.

Among those cases was a face-off with the villain Titania, who sued Walters for her use of the "She-Hulk" name, which she had already trademarked and was using for her make-up product line. She was assisted in her case by Mallory Book, a fellow attorney at her firm, and came out victorious in Episode 5.

The Avengers' new leader already has a link to She-Hulk through her cousin and his former teammate, Bruce Banner. As the Hulk was a founding Avenger, there's no doubt he will be on Sam's list to assemble for his new team, so perhaps he will also be the one to put him in touch with his legal eagle cousin.

Some fans may turn their minds to Matt Murdock when they think of a superhero lawyer for Wilson, but trademark infringement and copyright law aren't exactly his forte as he typically focuses on criminal defense.

She-Hulk Will Be a Little Different in Avengers 5 (If She Returns)

Marvel Studios

It's unclear whether the "Avengers" trademark dispute will make it to the courtroom, but regardless, the case seems unlikely to ever appear on screen. Nonetheless, such a case could establish an off-screen history between Sam Wilson and Jennifer Walters that leads She-Hulk to join his team in Avengers 5.

Speculation that She-Hulk will appear in Avengers 5 recently hit new heights when Tatiana Maslany canceled a Comic-Con appearance that just so happened to fall right when the MCU blockbuster started filming. Beyond that, CBM reported that she will appear and her role will be "fairly significant."

Her presence in Avengers 5 ought to be rather different from her Disney+ series as, while she will likely maintain her comedic input, fans shouldn't expect to see her turning to the camera for any fourth wall breaks on the big screen.

Other than a blockbuster face-off with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, it's still unclear what Avengers 5 will really be about. As such, it's tough to tell what She-Hulk's role in Doomsday could entail, but hopefully, she will get to lean more into her hulky, action side than her Disney+ series due to the budgetary difference.

Coming into Avengers 5, She-Hulk has a history with Wong, Daredevil, and, obviously, Bruce Banner, all of which appear in her Disney+ show. While none of the three are confirmed for Doomsday, Jennifer Walters is already linked to other superheroes who she could reunite with to face Multiversal threats.