Avengers Doomsday: The 61 Actors Now Confirmed & Reported to Appear

Avengers: Doomsday's cast has a stacked lineup of 60 MCU actors who could propel its story to new heights, which includes the likes of Anthony Mackie, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh.

Avengers 5's cast is already making headlines due to the overwhelming number of actors that will be featured in the crossover movie. Interestingly, Avengers: Doomsday has 10 actors over 50 years old, and it will not just highlight characters from the 616-MCU since it will include characters from the wider Multiverse as well.

Every Rumored & Confirmed Actor in Avengers: Doomsday Cast

Based on a report from Jeff Sneider on The Hot Mic, the following are the rumored cast members who will appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

Rumored/Reported:

Mark Ruffalo - Bruce Banner

Mark Ruffalo

While he is not part of the official cast announcement of Avengers: Doomsday during the Marvel Studios livestream, Mark Ruffalo is rumored to reprise his role as Bruce Banner in the fifth installment of the Avengers movie.

Benedict Wong - Wong

Benedict Wong

Although it is still rumored, as the MCU's current Sorcerer Supreme, it is a no-brainer that Wong (played by Benedict Wong) will return to help fight the Multiversal threat in Avengers: Doomsday.

Brie Larson - Carol Danvers

Brie Larson

Brie Larson's Captain Marvel is another Avenger rumored to return in Avengers: Doomsday. Carol Danvers' looming comeback makes sense since she has unfinished business bringing Monica Rambeau home after being trapped in a different universe.

Don Cheadle - James Rhodes

Don Cheadle

After the revelation that he was replaced as a Skrull in Secret Invasion, Don Cheadle will reportedly reprise his role as James Rhodes (War Machine) in Avengers: Doomsday.

Karen Gillan - Nebula

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan's Nebula could return in Avengers: Doomsday, following the emotional ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Jeremy Renner - Clint Barton

Jeremy Renner

While Hawkeye Season 2 may be in jeopardy, Jeremy Renner is rumored to reprise his role as Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) in Avengers: Doomsday.

Iman Vellani - Kamala Khan

Iman Vellani

At the end of The Marvels, Kamala Khan is seen recruiting Kate Bishop to form a team of Young Avengers. Now, a rumor states that Iman Vellani will reprise her role as Ms. Marvel in Avengers 5, and joining her could be the new team she formed.

Danai Gurira - Okoye

Danai Gurira

Joining her fellow Wakandans in Avengers: Doomsday is Danai Gurira as Okoye.

Tessa Thompson - Valkyrie

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson is rumored to reprise her role as Valkyrie in Avengers: Doomsday. In fact, the unannounced Thor actor has already been spotted in London alongside Pedro Pascal ahead of the movie's production.

Ke Huy Quan - Ouroboros

Ke Huy Quan

After stealing the show in Loki Season 2, Ke Huy Quan will reportedly return as Ouroboros of the TVA's Repairs and Advancement department.

Teyonah Parris - Monica Rambeau

Teyonah Parris

Teyonah Parris will also reportedly return as Monica Rambeau, which makes sense considering the character is trapped in the X-Men Universe at the end of The Marvels.

Will Poulter - Adam Warlock

Will Poulter

As one of the new members of Rocket's Guardians of the Galaxy, Will Poulter is rumored to return as Adam Warlock in Avengers: Doomsday.

Dominique Thorne - Riri Williams

Dominique Thorne

After helping Wakanda stave off the attack of Namor and his forces, Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is also set to make a comeback to help the Avengers in Doomsday.

Xochitl Gomez - America Chavez

Xochitl Gomez

Xochitl Gomez is also set to reprise her role as America Chavez in Avengers: Doomsday. Of course, a multiverse movie wouldn't be complete without the hero who can open multiversal portals.

Sophia Di Martino - Sylvie

Sophia Di Martino

In a surprising turn, Sophia Di Martino is rumored to come back as Sylvie in Avengers: Doomsday, potentially helping the TVA fend off Doom and his minions.

Tatiana Maslany - She-Hulk

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany will also reprise her role as She-Hulk in Avengers 5, and she could be part of Sam Wilson's Avengers team.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen - Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen is set to make his big-screen MCU debut as Wonder-Man in Avengers: Doomsday, following his introduction in his own Disney+ series later this year (read more about every series in MCU's Phase 6 in 2025).

Kathryn Newton - Cassie Lang

Kathryn Newton

Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang is reportedly part of the star-studded cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

Wunmi Mosaku - B-15

Wunmi Mosaku

After appearing in Loki Seasons 1 and 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine, Wunmi Mosaku is rumored to return as Agent B-15 in Avengers 5 alongside Ouroborus and Sylvie.

Lashana Lynch - Maria Rambeau

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch, who plays another multiversal Variant of Maria Rambeau in the X-Men Universe, will also reprise her role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Famke Janssen - Jean Grey

Famke Janssen

Given that the original X-Men lineup of Fox Universe actors wouldn't be complete without its Jean Grey, the rumor of Famke Janssen returning as Jean in Avengers 5 is a welcome development.

Halle Berry - Storm

Halle Berry

Rounding out the original X-Men actors in the Avengers 5 cast is the rumored return of Halle Berry as Storm.

Kai Zen - Phyla

Kai Zen

After making a solid debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Kai Zen will reprise her role as Phyla, one of the new members of Rocket's cosmic team of heroes and a being described as another Captain Marvel.

Owen Wilson - Mobius

Owen Wilson

Following his impactful ending in Loki Season 2, Owen Wilson is also rumored to return as Mobius in Avengers 5 as he tries to protect the TVA from Doctor Doom.

Chris Pratt - Peter Quill

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt's return as Peter Quill in Avengers: Doomsday will finally fulfill Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's promise in its credits.

Samuel Jackson - Nick Fury

Samuel Jackson

Samuel Jackson is also rumored to return as Nick Fury in Avengers: Doomsday after his prominent appearance in The Marvels.

Charlize Theron - Clea

Charlize Theron

Following her debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' post-credits scene, Charlize Theron is set to reprise her role as Clea in Marvel's biggest movie since Avengers: Endgame.

Benedict Cumberbatch - Stephen Strange

Benedict Cumberbatch

Despite leaving the 616-Universe to team up with Clea to fix an incursion at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange is still slated to return in Avengers: Doomsday to deal with the arrival of Doctor Doom.

Hayley Atwell - Peggy Carter

Hayley Atwell

Hayley Atwell will reportedly reprise her role as Peggy Carter in Avengers: Doomsday. It is unknown if she will also play a version of Captain Carter in the movie.

Chris Evans - Steve Rogers

Chris Evans

Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers in Avengers 5. Not much is known about his role, but he is rumored to play Nomad (an alternate identity Rogers used after abandoning the Captain America mantle) in the movie.

Bradley Cooper - Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon

As the leader of the new Guardians of the Galaxy, Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon will help Earth's Mightiest Heroes fend off Doom's forces in Avengers 5.

Vin Diesel - Groot

Groot

A Guardians of the Galaxy reunion wouldn't be complete without Groot, as Vin Diesel is rumored to return to voice the character in Doomsday.

Maria Bakalova - Cosmo

Cosmo

Another new member of the Guardians who will reportedly return in Doomsday is Maria Bakalova's Cosmo.

Hailee Steinfeld - Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld

After making her impactful debut in the Hawkeye series on Disney+, Hailee Steinfeld will bring her bow and arrow to the big screen as Kate Bishop alongside the other Young Avengers.

Confirmed:

Robert Downey Jr. - Victor von Doom

Robert Downey Jr.

After portraying Iron Man in the Infinity Saga, Robert Downey Jr. is set to make his MCU comeback as Victor von Doom (aka Dr. Doom) in Avengers: Doomsday.

Aside from sporting a bold new haircut for his Doctor Doom role, Dr. Doom will serve as the big bad in Avengers 5.

Chris Hemsworth - Thor

Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth reprises his role as the God of Thunder, Thor, in Avengers: Doomsday. Although Thor: Love and Thunder's ending saw Thor and his adopted daughter Love scouring through space, the Avengers could alert them about the impending multiversal threat, thus bringing him back to Earth.

Vanessa Kirby - Sue Storm

Vanessa Kirby

After making her MCU debut in Fantastic Four: First Steps, Vanessa Kirby is back as Sue Storm in Avengers 5, helping Marvel's First Family navigate their conflict against Dr. Doom.

Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal portrays Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), the leader of the Fantastic Four, as he tries to help the MCU's heroes understand the true nature of Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

Anthony Mackie - Sam Wilson

Anthony Mackie

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson (aka Captain America) returns as the leader of a newly formed team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday.

Sebastian Stan - Bucky Barnes

Sebastian Stan

After playing a significant role as part of the main lineup of Thunderbolts*, Sebastian Stan returns as Bucky Barnes. His return is unsurprising, especially after the spoiler-heavy ending of Thunderbolts* that places the team at the forefront of the Multiversal threat.

Letitia Wright - Shuri

Letitia Wright

Shuri (played by Letitia Wright) will play a significant role in the all-hands-on-deck situation in Avengers: Doomsday since the heroes will need Wakanda's help in their battle against Dr. Doom.

Paul Rudd - Scott Lang

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd's Scott Lang will also help in the Avengers' fight against Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, utilizing his expertise in the Quantum Realm and Pym Particles to find a way to win.

Wyatt Russell - John Walker

Wyatt Russell

After redeeming himself in Thunderbolts*, Wyatt Russell's John Walker returns in Avengers: Doomsday to serve on the front lines in the fight against Dr. Doom.

Tenoch Huerta Mejía - Namor

Tenoch Huerta Mejía

Tenoch Huerta Mejía reprises his role as MCU Phase 4 villain Namor, and he is expected to play a major role in Avengers: Doomsday. Whether or not he will help the heroes or Dr. Doom remains to be seen.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

As one of the valued members of the Fantastic Four, Ebon Moss-Bachrach reprises his role as Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

Simu Liu - Shang-Chi

Simu Liu

Simu Liu is considered one of the breakout stars of the MCU's Phase 4 after he brought Shang-Chi to life. He will make an eventful comeback in Avengers: Doomsday, potentially as a member of Sam Wilson's Avengers.

Florence Pugh - Yelena Belova

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova served as the leader and heart of Thunderbolts*, and her exciting return in Avengers: Doomsday means she will play a prominent role in the clash against Dr. Doom.

Kelsey Grammer - Beast

Kelsey Grammer

As one of the most intelligent members of the X-Men, Kelsey Grammer's Beast will make his presence felt in trying to help the mutants find a way to take down Doom in Avengers 5.

Lewis Pullman - Sentry

Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman's Bob (aka Sentry) is also set to make an impactful comeback in Avengers: Doomsday, though it is unknown how the character would control his powers (especially after the eventful Thunderbolts* ending).

Danny Ramirez - Joaquin Torres

Danny Ramirez

Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres (aka the MCU's new Falcon) as part of Sam Wilson's new Avengers team in Avengers: Doomsday.

Joseph Quinn - Johnny Storm

Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn is expected to play a major role as Johnny Storm in Avengers: Doomsday as he helps the Fantastic Four and the Avengers in their fight against Dr. Doom.

David Harbour - Red Guardian

David Harbour

David Harbour reprises his role as Red Guardian in Avengers 5, serving as a member of the Thunderbolts (New Avengers) alongside the other villains-turned-heroes.

Winston Duke - M'Baku

Winston Duke

At the end of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Winston Duke's M'Baku challenged for the throne of Wakanda, and his return in Avengers: Doomsday could hint that he is already the new king of the African nation when the events of the movie begin.

Hannah John-Kamen - Ghost

Hannah John-Kamen

Hannah John-Kamen will also return as Ava Starr (aka Ghost) in Avengers: Doomsday, following her major stint in Thunderbolts*.

Tom Hiddleston - Loki

Tom Hiddleston

At the center of the conflict in Avengers: Doomsday is Tom Hiddleston's Loki, considering that he is the one (quite literally) holding the Multiverse together at the end of Loki Season 2.

Patrick Stewart - Charles Xavier

Patrick Stewart

Patrick Stewart will once again reprise his role as Charles Xavier to lead his team of X-Men in the fight for the Multiverse in Avengers: Doomsday.

Ian McKellen - Magneto

Ian McKellen

In a surprising twist, Ian McKellen will also make a comeback as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday, potentially teaming up with Xavier and his team in the fight for the Multiverse.

Alan Cumming - Nightcrawler

Alan Cumming

After making his presence felt in X2: X-Men United, Alan Cumming is set to reprise his role as Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday alongside the other X-Men characters.

Rebecca Romijn - Mystique

Rebecca Romijn

Rebecca Romijn is back as Mystique in Avengers: Doomsday, presumably alongside Magneto and Nightcrawler in the movie's early moments.

James Marsden - Cyclops

James Marsden

James Marsden is also back as Scott Summers (aka Cyclops) in Avengers 5, joining the rest of the original X-Men actors in the multiversal adventure.

Channing Tatum - Gambit

Channing Tatum

After his scene-stealing appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday is Channing Tatum as Gambit.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to premiere in theaters on May 2, 2026.