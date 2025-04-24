Charlize Theron Reportedly Returning as Clea In Marvel's Biggest Movie Since Endgame

A new report revealed when fans can expect Charlize Theron's Clea to return to the MCU before Doctor Strange 3. The last time fans heard from the character was when she was introduced to the franchise at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, but she has yet to appear properly as the main character of a Marvel Studios film.

Charlize Theron's Clea will reportedly appear in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which features a cast and scale on the level of Endgame. This will mark her first appearance in the franchise outside of her debut in Doctor Strange 2, coming much sooner than some fans would have expected (as many had thought the character would not come back until a third Doctor Strange movie).

This information comes from insider Lizzie Hill, who addressed the character's future in the franchise alongside her magic-wielding criminal partner, Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, in a recent Q&A.

When asked about Strange and Clea and where they will pop up next, Hill posited that she has heard "Strange is meant to be in Doomsday, as is Charlize Theron’s Clea:"

Q: "Hey, Lizzie, hope you’re doing good today! Any updates on Doctor Strange appearing in 'Avengers: Doomsday' or 'Doctor Strange III?'" Lizzie Hill: "From what we’ve heard, Strange is meant to be in 'Doomsday,' as is Charlize Theron’s Clea."

This comes following Cumberbatch's notable flip-flopping about his potential role in the Russo Brothers' next MCU team-up, where he told reporters that he was not in the movie before walking back these comments (read more about Benedict Cumberbatch's Doomsday role here).

Seeing as Strange was last seen alongside Theron's Clea, it would make sense that if he were going to appear in Doomsday, the pair would come as a package deal, setting them up for Doctor Strange 3.

Cumberbatch previously teased that his MCU sorcerer will be "quite central to where things might go" in the franchise, potentially hinting that he will need to pop up before the end of the Multiverse saga with Avengers: Doomsday (which is due out on May 1, 2026) being a prime place for the character's return.

Marvel Studios has not officially announced a third Doctor Strange film, but that does not mean one is not coming. The movie has reportedly been in development as far back as 2023, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi seemingly set to take on directing duties yet again.

Why Clea Needs To Be in Avengers: Doomsday Before Doctor Strange 3?

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Doomsday is set to take the MCU (and greater Marvel Multiverse) by storm as it sees Earth's Mightiest Heroes take on the terrifying Doctor Doom, played by returning Marvel Studios veteran Robert Downey Jr, who seems to be attempting to pit realities against one another for his personal gain.

So, one would assume that if the MCU team-up will be as Multiversal as the franchise has teased, then bringing in a pair of characters (in Clea and Doctor Strange) who are two of the few MCU characters to have navigated the Marvel Multiverse to this point makes a lot of sense.

Helping thwart Doctor Doom's plan in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars could seamlessly set the table for Doctor Strange 3.

That third movie would likely follow the pair of magic-users as they pick up the reality-bending pieces from the fallout of the Multiverse Saga.