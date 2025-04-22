A new Avengers: Doomsday report revealed exciting details about the X-Men and their involvement in the movie's Multiversal plot.

The upcoming Russo Brothers' MCU team-up movie will see more than just some familiar heroes from across the Marvel Studios canon join forces to take on the dastardly Doctor Doom.

They will be helped out by a team of heroes that pre-dates the very MCU itself in the Fox X-Men characters, including the likes of Patrick Stewart, James Marsden, and Ian McKellen, among others.

New X-Men Avengers: Doomsday Detailed Revealed

Insider Daniel Richtman (better known as DanielRPK online) revealed a few exciting X-Men-themed details for 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Richtman posted the information on his Patreon page, painting an even clearer picture of how Marvel's marvelous band of mutants will play into the movie's universe-spanning plot.

See below for a complete list of the new X-Men Avengers 5 details:

Multiple Scenes Will Take Place in the X-Mansion

Fox

Fans were excited to see that some classic X-Men characters from Marvel movies past were coming back into the fray with Avengers: Doomsday. However, there were no promises that their iconic base of operations would appear in the 2026 blockbuster as well.

Richtman wrote in his report that the upcoming Avengers film will feature multiple scenes shot at/within the fan-favorite X-Mansion, showing off the renowned Marvel Comics location for the first time in live-action in the MCU.

Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters recently made its MCU debut in the animated X-Men '97 series, but this will be the first time it appears on the big screen in the super-powered franchise.

Seeing as X-Men '97 is set to return to streaming sometime next year with its much-anticipated second season, it should be a big year for the X-Mansion and its residents.

The X-Men's Doomsday Scenes Will Feature Iconic Suits

Marvel Studio

One of the biggest complaints about the Fox X-Men movies was that, despite nailing most of its casting of its iconic team of X-Men characters, the franchise opted for a modern reinterpretation of the group's classic costumes rather than something more comic-accurate.

That will reportedly not be the case with the team's appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, as it will feature the X-Men in "more comic–book–accurate costumes."

Fans previously got a tease of these looks in some of the later Fox X-Men movies but never for an entire film.

This costume change will hopefully satiate some of those X-Men faithful who have been hoping to see the colorful, hyper-saturated looks of some of these characters, especially after fans finally got Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in his iconic comic book suit in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Avengers: Doomsday's Story Will Set Up the X-Men's Imminent Return

Marvel Studios

Those nervous that the X-Men's involvement in Avengers: Doomsday may be a one-and-done affair may have nothing to get worked up about.

The final piece of Richtman's Avengers: Doomsday report mentioned that the X-Men will be coming back to the MCU imminently. According to the Marvel insider, the Mutant team will return in Avengers: Secret Wars just one year after their appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

This Secret Wars appearance could then set up even more Multiversal connections for the 2027 film, bringing to life the reported plans to have characters like Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man interact on-screen in the epic Multiverse Saga finale.

One can assume this particular iteration of the X-Men will not make it any further than Secret Wars, setting up the long-awaited MCU X-Men movie that is seemingly in the works (read more about the MCU X-Men movie here).