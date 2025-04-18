Avengers Doomsday's X-Men Actors Reunion Revealed In New Photo

With filming for Avengers: Doomsday kicking off, two X-Men actors have been sighted together ahead of their on-screen reunion.

When Marvel Studios announced the partial cast list for Avengers 5 in a lengthy video reveal, it included the exciting surprise that several X-Men actors from the 20th Century Fox films would be reprising their roles.

Outside of Deadpool & Wolverine (and a brief post-credits scene in The Marvels), the original X-Men cast members have had little to do in the MCU, but that's all set to change in Avengers: Doomsday.

Two X-Men Actors Reunite For Avengers: Doomsday Filming

Production on Avengers: Doomsday is officially in progress in the UK, and X-Men cast members Alan Cumming and Ian McKellan have been spotted reuniting outside of their filming commitments.

A post made by Cumming on his personal Instagram account showed the two actors eating together at a restaurant. With the two actors in town for filming at the same time, it is highly likely their characters will have a reunion on-screen as well.

Alan Cumming/Instagram

Cumming played the teleporting mutant Kurt Wagner (aka Nightcrawler) in 2003's X2 and Avengers: Doomsday will be the first time the actor has reprised his role in over 20 years.

Meanwhile, McKellan is known for bringing the complex villain Magneto to the screen in multiple X-Men films. His last appearance in a superhero film was in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

McKellan has already been sighted around town sporting a potential new look for Magneto, which is also present in the photo with Cumming.

20th Century Fox

X-Men cast members Patrick Stewart, Kelsey Grammer, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden are also set to return in Avengers: Doomsday, but have not been spotted around the production yet.

Nightcrawler and Magneto's Reunion in Avengers: Doomsday

20th Century Fox

As Cumming only appeared as Nightcrawler in X2, he and McKellan shared very little screen time.

The film's plot saw the X-Men and Magneto united (for once) against William Stryker, who threatened all mutantkind. How this will impact Nightcrawler and Magneto's dynamic in Avengers: Doomsday remains to be seen but a more interesting reunion may end up occurring between Cumming and Romijn's characters.

Another question that needs to be answered is how the MCU plans to incorporate the X-Men into the story of Avengers: Doomsday.

Deadpool & Wolverine was something of a swan song for the Fox universe of films, so many fans are wondering whether Avengers: Doomsday plans to end the X-Men heroes' stories or recruit them for further films.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release on May 1, 2026.