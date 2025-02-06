Marvel Studios' X-Men Reboot Movie Gets Exciting Release Update (Report)

After years of silence, Marvel Studios might finally be ready to say, "To me, my X-Men"

A well-known insider seemingly revealed when the MCU's X-Men reboot movie will be released. 

For years, fans have wanted to see Marvel's beloved team of mutants join the MCU, and it seems as though it is finally happening.

While names like Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman have popped up as their Fox-era X-Men in Marvel Studios' super-powered universe so far, a new take on the band of heroes felt inevitable, with many speculating the mutants would get the spotlight following Avengers: Secret Wars in May 2027. 

The MCU's X-Men Movie May Be Imminent

Fans may finally have a clearer idea of when the MCU's X-Men reboot movie will see the light of day. 

Insider Jeff Sneider teased fans on social media with a nugget regarding the film's potential release, divulging he had heard the project is getting primed for 2027. 

He said filming for the X-Men reboot will get underway sometime "next year," with major casting news and a director announcement likely to come in the next couple of months:

"I'm now hearing 'X-Men' will begin shooting next year for a 2027 release. That means official casting news likely coming in the next few months... along with a director announcement."

This comes following a string of teases regarding potential casting information for the film, including word that Freakier Friday star Julia Butters is being eyed to take on the role of Kitty Pryde. 

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Klein Felt is a Senior Editor at The Direct. Joining the website back in 2020, he helped jumpstart video game content on The Direct. Klein plays a vital role as a part of the site's content team, demonstrating expertise in all things PlayStation, Marvel, and the greater entertainment industry.

