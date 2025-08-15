Hysilens' Sad Cerydra Choice In 'Honkai Star RaiI' Is Caused by a Cruel Ultimatum

Fans are slack-jawed, as the Honkai: Star Rail's latest update presented Hysilens with a cruel ultimatum concerning fellow in-game character Cerydra. The hit free-to-play RPG from Genshin Impact studio miHoYo just released its latest epic update in Version 3.50. Subtitled the "Before Their Deaths" update, Version 3.50 brings about some significant changes to the beloved gacha game, including new characters to collect, a new area to explore, and some new story content to dive into.

As a part of this latest chapter in the Honkai story, fans were presented with a jaw-dropping twist, as the newly introduced playable character Hysilens was forced to do away with the coreflame-wielder Cerydra, putting the new hero in a sad predicament with only one way out: killing the silver-haired Chrysos Heirs.

Honkai: Star Rail is available now on iOS, Windows, Mac, and PlayStation 5. The free-to-play title is a turn-based action role-playing take on the moHoYo gacha game formula, allowing players to collect characters and add them to their party via slot-machine-esque loot boxes. Honkai's story sees players inhabit a world of gods and demi-gods, as they attempt to reconnect the universe via a star-faring bullet train known as the Astral Express.

Why Hysilens Needed to Kill Cerydra

One of the biggest reveals from Honkai: Star Rail's Version 3.50 update included discovering what happened to Cerydra and the sad choice Hysilens was given regarding the newly introduced flamebearer.

Toward the end of the new update's epic story content, during a conversation with Hysilens, it is revealed that she was the one behind Cerydra's death.

It turns out that the Daughter of the Seas was forced to confront Cerydra in the new story and presented with an ultimatum that would change the fate of the Honkai world (at least for this cycle).

moHoYo

In the particular cycle fans witness in the latest update, Cerydra becomes the Chrysos Heir (aka demi-god of law). It is assumed this had not happened before in any of the other millions of cycles of the Honkai world, and instead Hysilens had just taken on the Imperator on her own, killing it, and failing to save her fellow sea sirens from the deadly Black Tide.

Cerydra's ascension to demi-god status changed how the story could play out, in which the waters of the Honkai world's oceans are corrupted, wiping out Hysilens and the Daughters of the Sea.

This means that when Cerydra and Hysilens finally meet face-to-face to hopefully destroy the terrifying evil Imerpator that threatens Hysilens' home realm, things can play out differently than they ever have before.

Cerydra offers Hysilens a choice: kill her or sacrifice herself in order to rewrite one of the 'laws' of nature and forever change the fate of the undersea realm. In the Honkai world, if you kill a demi-god, you are granted the power to change one law, to hopefully better yourself and the people around you.

moHoYo

Presented with this impossible decision, Hysilens opts to kill Cerydra, the demi-god of law, changing the fate of her home and saving her people from the annihilation they had continued to suffer with each passing cycle.

Instead of killing the Imperator, as it is assumed she had in every cycle before this, Hysilens changes history by redefining a law for herself, even if it resulted in the death of Cerydra.

It is not guaranteed that this will keep Hysilens and her family safe from the Black Tide that has killed them in every other timeline to this point, but it at least gives them a better chance of survival as this most recent cycle seemingly begins to wind down and come to an end.

