Invincible Season 4 Will Say Goodbye to 3 Major Characters (According to the Comics)

Invincible Season 4 is set to say goodbye to three important characters as the show gets closer to the story events of the original comics. Season 3 of the Amazon Prime Video series ended with a brutal clash between the team of Mark Grayson and Atom Eve and the dangerous Conquest, ultimately culminating with the pair of heroes coming out on top.

Aside from the deadly battle, Invincible Season 3 also said goodbye to Rex Splode, with his emotional death taking a toll on the team. Ahead of Season 4, it seems that more deaths are imminent for the Invincible universe. The first three seasons of Invincible has closely followed the comics, meaning that the deaths that transpired in the pages of the book will likely be adapted on-screen.

Rus Livingston has gone through a lot in Invincible. Initially starting as a human astronaut who was left behind in Mars, he was eventually captured and subdued by the parasitic Sequids, turning him into their main host and leader of their invasion force. Invincible Season 3's ending confirmed that the Sequids are finally laying the groundwork for their hostile takeover on Earth, meaning that the invasion storyline will happen in Season 4.

Based on the comics, a Sequid-controlled Rus will launch a massive attack, leaving other heroes led by Mark Grayson to do whatever it takes to stop these invaders. During the battle, Mark realized that there was no way to separate Rus from the Sequids, leaving him no choice but to decapitate him which instantly killed him.

This exact sequence could play out similarly in Invincible Season 4, but Mark would hesitate in killing him, knowing that he is still human inside. Still, seeing the countless deaths that the Sequids have caused in the planet, then Mark could force himself to deliver the final blow, leaving him traumatized in the process.

Conquest

Although he was defeated by the combined might of Mark Grayson and Atom Eve, Invincible Season 3's ending confirmed that Conquest is still alive (proving how powerful and strong he truly is), and he is safely contained in a steel prison created by Cecil Stedman. However, the comics confirmed that he would escape after he was fully healed, but this act essentially sets up his tragic downfall.

Conquest went straight to Viltrum to ask forgiveness from Thragg before ordering him to redeem himself by trying to kill Mark Grayson, Nolan, Oliver, and the rest of their allies who are helping them to prevent their total invasion from Earth. During their rematch, Conquest tried to kill Oliver right in front of Mark, sending Mark to a full fit of rage. Mark brutally decimated Conquest with an iron grip around his throat, suffocating him to his death during the struggle (read more about what happened to Conquest here).

This is an important kill for Mark because it essentially solidified his resolve to eliminate threats permanently, especially to those who will target his loved ones.

Given that Invincible Season 3's ending mirrored what happened to Conquest in the comics, it's all but confirmed that the Viltrumite villain will suffer the same fate in the series, considering that his death is important to Mark's journey.

Thaedus

Invincible Season 3 introduced the mysterious Thaedus, a Viltrumite who is against the empire's tyrannical conquests. In the comics, Thaedus was crucial in cementing a full-fledged rebellion against Viltrum after he murdered Emperor Argall thousands of years ago, an act that completely changed everything and brough about the Coalition of Planets.

Fast forward to the present day, Thaedus played a key role in the Viltrumite War by serving as an ally to Allen the Alien, Omni-Man, Mark, and the others. This team of heroes managed to successfully destabilize and destroy Viltrum itself, a storyline confirmed to take center stage in Invincible Season 4.

Following Viltrum's destruction, Grand Regent Thragg ultimately killed Thaedus in rage, decapitating him in the process. A similar death sequence could happen in Season 4 because his demise is needed in order for Allen the Alien to ascend as the new Coalition leader and turn the tide for the empire's downfall.