Here’s What’s Going Wrong With Eve’s Powers In Invincible Season 4 (SPOILERS)

Invincible Season 4's official trailer confirmed that there is still something wrong with Atom Eve's powers, and the answer can be traced back to Robert Kirkman's comics of the same name. After Atom Eve was nearly killed by Conquest during Invincible Season 3's wild finale, she unexpectedly discovered new powers after she was brought back to life by her own innate abilities.

As it turned out, she learned that the mental block that keeps her from tampering with biological matter is removed during near-death scenarios, allowing her to save herself. This ultimately means that Atom Eve is basically immortal, but there's a catch.

What Is Wrong With Atom Eve’s Powers in Invincible Season 4?

Invincible Season 3's final moments showed Eve and Mark Grayson celebrating their victory over Conquest with an intimate scene in the bedroom, with Eve removing Mark's costume by deconstructing and reconstructing his suit on the floor. However, the suit began glowing and appeared to be melting on the floor, indicating that there was something wrong with Eve's powers.

This problem is confirmed to carry over in the events of Invincible Season 4. At the 0:24 mark of the new trailer, Eve can be seen struggling to control her powers, telling Mark, "Things are changing, Mark, and not for the better."

While the anomaly in Eve's powers came after she unlocked her full potential against Conquest, the final battle in Season 3 was not the main culprit. Instead, it has something to do with her pregnancy, but the catch is that they are not aware of it yet.

Invincible #68 confirmed that Eve is pregnant with Mark's child after defeating Conquest. Eve's pregnancy caused her powers to behave erratically and produce unintended side effects, making her abilities to become unstable and unreliable due to hormonal and physiological changes. Upon learning the news, Eve didn't tell Mark about her pregnancy yet because she was overwhelmed by it.

The timing of Atom's pregnancy came at a difficult time for Mark because he was about to leave Earth to join the Coalition of Planets to fight in the Viltrumite War. In the comics, Mark left for about 10 months, and Eve made a crucial decision during his absence because of the uncertainty surrounding Invincible's fate. Eve probably didn't tell Mark about her pregnancy because she didn't want him to be distracted during the Viltrumite War and accidentally hurt himself while thinking about her and their unborn baby.

Atom Eve's Pregnancy In Invincible Sets Up a Dark Storyline in the Show

The uncertainty surrounding Mark's fate and the timeline of his return to Earth made Eve more unstable. As a result, Eve made the difficult decision to have an abortion in Invincible #79 because she was unsure if Mark was dead or would never return to Earth ever again.

Some have also pointed out that tackling themes like abortion is a massive shift for Invincible because creator Robert Kirkman was not scared of navigating this sensitive topic in the comics. Given that the show has the same narrative trajectory as the comics, there is a good chance that this storyline will come to fruition in Season 4.

This abortion storyline took a dark turn in the Invincible comics because it was expected to create a significant emotional strain on their relationship. However, Mark's reaction upon returning was the opposite because he apologized to Eve instead of getting mad at her for aborting their child.

The act of Mark apologizing makes sense for his character because he felt guilty that he was not around to console her during a difficult time. After the pair reconciled and set aside their differences, Eve eventually became pregnant again in the latter issues of Invincible, and they had a daughter named Terra (born in Invincible #113).