Invincible Season 4: All 18 Characters Confirmed to Appear, Ranked by Power Level

Invincible Season 4 will be filled with heroes of all power levels when the show returns for new episodes on Amazon Prime Video. Amidst a swath of superhero projects across Hollywood, Invincible puts some of the most unique heroes and villains in the game on the small screen spotlight. This will only continue in the show's fourth season, which will feature new levels of insanity in terms of plot and characters.

Invincible Season 4 will include at least 18 heroes and villains in its cast of characters. After Season 4's March 2026 release date was confirmed at New York Comic-Con 2025, the stage is set for an epic Viltrumite battle and even more danger coming to Earth. The aforementioned heroes and villains will drive that story forward with each new episode, bringing a diverse set of powers center stage as new levels of chaos ensue.

Ranking All 18 Heroes & Villains By Power in Invincible Season 4

Business Baby

Amazon Prime Video

While Business Baby may not be one for words in Invincible, he quickly became a fan-favorite after appearances in Season 1 and Season 3. Unfortunately, due to his lack of size and experience, his powers (impressive as they may be) do not do much for him in the rankings.

Business Baby is known as an expert hand-to-hand fighter and acrobat, and he has plenty of agility and fighting capabilities, especially considering his small stature. However, with no other extraordinary abilities to his name (and the fact that he was crushed after being knocked out by Stripevincible), he cannot be ranked amongst the most elite of Invincible's power players.

Cecil Stedman

Amazon Prime Video

Portrayed by Fallout and MCU star Walton Goggins, Cecil Stedman is the director of the Global Defence Agency (GDA) in Invincible, giving the show a Nick Fury-esque character. Toeing the line between protagonist and antagonist, Stedman is known for trying to put his best foot forward as often as possible to protect the world from evil.

Cecil does not have any superpowers to use to fight evil, although he is different from the average person due to the artificial skin that covers most of his body after a major injury. Unsurprisingly, he comes in as one of the lowest-ranking characters due to this lack of extra abilities.

Shapesmith

Amazon Prime Video

Shapesmith (played by Sonic the Hedgehog actor Ben Schwartz) is Invincible's second Martian character to come to Earth. Disguising himself as Rus Livingston on Earth, he is eventually selected as a member of the Guardians of the Globe, working as a hero to fight crime and bad guys.

As implied by his name, Shapesmith is a shapeshifter, but he also has superhuman stamina and durability, elasticity, and a regenerative healing factor that allows him to recover quickly from wounds. While these powers do him plenty of good in battle, they do not compare to some of the show's heavier hitters.

Bulletproof

Amazon Prime Video

Zandale Randolph operates as the hero Bulletproof behind Jay Pharoah's voice acting work, which started in Season 2. Originally a Guardian of the Globe, he later joined the Teen Team and worked alongside the younger group of heroes.

Along with superhuman speed, flight, strength, durability, and healing factor, Bulletproof is an expert in combat and is known for a willpower that allows him to keep fighting through any number of serious injuries. While being truly bulletproof is not on his list of skills, his other attributes make him tough to take out for most opponents.

Robot

Amazon Prime Video

Zachary Quinto, recognizable for his work as the 21st-century Spock from recent Star Trek films, joins the Invincible universe as a unique character named Robot. Also known as Rex Connors, Robot has been a regular on the show since Season 1, coming into play as a human scientist with significant deformities who developed a battle-ready robot body to fulfill his hopes and dreams.

Along with genius-level intelligence and robotics expertise, Robot has a wide collection of robot drones that he can control with his mind, all of which boast impressive weaponry. This makes him a force in battle, but because he is tech and hardware-based, opponents can get their shot to take him out.

Brit

Amazon Prime Video

Starting in Season 3, Jonathan Banks kicked off his run as the voice of Brittany, although he goes by the shortened "Brit." With a possible history in the U.S. Armed Forces, Brit is a good friend of Cecil Stedman's and works with the GDA and the Guardians of the Globe.

While his most noticable powers are his decreased aging and superhuman agility and reflexes, his claim to fame is his invulnerability, making him completely immune to any attacks and damage. Putting him in the middle of these rankings, although his offense may not wow people, his defense keeps him safe from just about anything.

Damien Darkblood

Amazon Prime Video

Starting in Season 1, fans get to witness the work of Damien Darkblood (portrayed by John Wick 4's Clancy Brown). Damien is a former demon detective who seeks justice for others so that he can redeem his own soul, and he eventually becomes a sorcerer after also working for the GDA.

As a demon, along with innate knowledge of the occult, Damien is skilled with magic, teleportation, and psychometry, and he he also has a paranormal aura that disturbs the environment. Blessed with so much natural talent due to his demon heritage, this character is already one of Invincible's toughest heroes before throwing his acquired skills into the mix.

The Immortal

Amazon Prime Video

Played by veteran voice actor Ross Marquand, The Immortal has a mark on centuries of history in Invincible's storyline. He is an original member of the Guardians of the Globe, and he leads the new Guardians after Omni-Man brutally murders his original teammates.

Boasting superhuman physiology, flight, immortality, contaminant immunity, regeneration, near-invulnerability, and more, The Immortal stands tall as one of this show's most unstoppable forces. He can even come back from being killed, which is no small feat in a world full of death and destruction.

Oliver Grayson

Amazon Prime Video

Voice actor Christian Convery takes on the challenging role of Oliver Grayson II, the son of Omni-Man, who is also known as Kid Omni-Man. Born as a Viltrumite/Thraxan hybrid, his first screentime comes in Season 2 before he makes a major name for himself on Thraxa and Earth.

Developing his powers at about 10 years old, Oliver's abilities include flight, near-invulnerability, healing factor, superspeed, superstamina, superstrength, and even more. Although he is still a child, Oliver may turn out to be one of Invincible's strongest characters in history someday.

Dinosaurus

Amazon Prime Video

Joining the Invincible cast in Season 4 is another new character named Dinosaurus, who will be voiced by Matthew Rhys. Known as David Anders in the original Invincible comics, the human character turns into a humanoid-esque dinosaur when experiencing boredom or emotional apathy, complete with a T. rex-like head and a massive tail.

When in dinosaur form, Anders has superhuman strength, speed, and a regenerative healing factor. He also has razor-sharp claws and teeth, and his dense bone structure and tissue make him physically imposing as well.

Atom Eve

Amazon Prime Video

Gillian Jacobs is an Invincible mainstay, having played Samantha Eve Wilkins/Atom Eve since the early days of Season 1. Also the star of her own special released between Seasons 2 and 3, Eve is one of Mark Grayson's closest friends, and she worked with the Teen Team before going off as a solo hero.

Eve is exceptionally powerful, with abilities that allow her to manipulate energy on a subatomic level and create objects using her mind (similar to the powers of DC's Green Lantern); she can also fly and has telekinesis. Additionally, she can heal herself from most wounds with time, allowing her to always come back to battle after setbacks.

Thaedus

Amazon Prime Video

Moving past mostly human characters on the list, just outside of the top five entries is Thadeus (voiced by Transformers legend Peter Cullen). Coming from the Viltrumite race, he is the first of their people to betray the Viltrum Empire by murdering their first Emperor, and he established the Coalition of Planets to stop his race from expanding.

As a Viltrumite, Thadeus is basically a superhuman being, boasting enhanced strength and near-invulnerability along with a decelerated aging process. He can also fly at super speeds and breathe in outer space, like all Viltrumites, and his past actions (mostly seen in the Invincible comics) put his race and the universe in serious danger as well.

The Devil

Amazon Prime Video

Season 4 will introduce a terrifying new antagonist, as fans will get a look at Invincible's take on the Devil. Teased in a Season 3 post-credits scene, he will take center stage in a Hell-centric storyline that will be used in new episodes.

While the Devil's specific powers have not yet been revealed, if Damien Darkblood is anything to look at, the former should be exponentially more powerful and a much more challenging opponent. His official ranking should be easier to determine once Season 4 debuts, but fans are already expecting him to be a force unlike anything the show has seen yet.

Omni-Man

Amazon Prime Video

Almost no Invincible character has had an impact on the story or viewers like J.K. Simmons' Omni-Man, who has been part of the narrative since Season 1's debut. Also known as Mark Grayson's father, Nolan Grayson is a Viltrumite who came to Earth to be its protector, crossing the line between hero and villain on numerous occasions while inflicting major damage on the planet.

Boasting powers reminiscent of DC's Superman (who showed off even more powers in the new DCU), Omni-Man has superstrength and speed, while also boasting ab

Allen the Alien

Amazon Prime Video

Invincible

Amazon Prime Video

Battle Beast

Amazon Prime Video

After being introduced in Season 1, Battle Beast has continued to be an integral part of the Invincible storyline. This came to a head in Season 3, as the character helped Omni-Man and Allen break out of their space-faring prison before being thrust into the cosmos himself.

In April, Invincible producer Simon Racioppa told ScreenRant that Battle Beast would return for Season 4, teasing the character "wants more."

While not technically a villain, just being one of the more bloodthirsty heroes in the Invincible universe, Battle Beast plays a key role in the franchise's epic story, eventually dying at the hands of the terrifying Thragg, proving just how strong the Grand Regent truly is.

Thragg

Amazon Prime Video

Many of these characters were inadvertently confirmed from this video: https://www.instagram.com/p/DMNh0nYRWVG/

Can include attached images as in-article pics

Related: https://www.reddit.com/r/Invincible/comments/1dx04xt/who_is_the_strongest_character_in_the_whole_of/