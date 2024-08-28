The cast of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie is the biggest yet in Sega's big-screen universe.

Based on the hit video game franchise, Sonic 3 brings the Blue Blur back to the big screen accompanied by a bevy of lovable characters from across the Sonic the Hedgehog canon.

While Sonic 2 introduced audiences to two more intergalactic super-powered creatures in Idris Elba's Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey's Tails, the major addition coming in Sonic 3 seems to be Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog - a genetically altered foil to Sonic and the primary villain of the film.

Every Confirmed Actor & Character in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie

Ben Schwartz - Sonic

Ben Schwartz

Leading the charge in Sonic 3 as the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog is once again comedian Ben Schwartz. Schwartz brings to life the Blue Blur for the third time on the big screen, this time taking on the villainous Shadow the Hedgehog in a quest to stop the angsty antagonist from exacting his revenge.

Sonic is an intergalactic super-powered hedgehog who accidentally travels to Earth in the first film, saving the planet twice from the dastardly Dr. Robotnik, and finding a family to call his own in James Masden's Tom Wachowski.

Schwartz is best known for his work as a popular stand-up comedian and improv artist, as well as roles in hits like Parks & Recreation, The Afterparty, and Bojack Horseman.

Idris Elba - Knuckles

Idris Elba

Knuckles (played by Idris Elba) is another colorful creature from across the cosmos known for his warrior's heart and spiked knuckles. After first coming to blows with Sonic and co. in Sonic 2, Knuckles learned that fighting is not always the answer, joining Sonic and Tom on Earth as a part of the Wachowski family.

The last fans saw of the character though, he was leading his own Paramount+ spin-off series (Knuckles), where the character joined Adam Pally's bumbling police officer Wade Whipple on a cross-country journey of self-discovery and (oddly enough) bowling.

Elba's previous credits include DC's The Suicide Squad, Marvel Studio's Thor franchise, and HBO's hit TV drama The Wire.

Colleen O'Shaughnessey - Tails

Colleen O'Shaughnessey

After being teased in the first Sonic film, the Blue Blur's iconic video game sidekick, Tails, made his proper debut in Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Tails is a charismatic yellow fox known for his spinning double-tail, engineering prowess, and can-do attitude. In the Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles trio, this adorable fleet-footed youngster is all about bringing the heart to any situation the characters may find themselves in.

While the other CG Sonic characters are voiced by new original actors, O'Shaughnessy stands as the only Sonic video game actor to play her character in the movies. O'Shaughnessy, who fans may also know from her work in Danny Phantom and the Naruto franchise, has voiced Tails in various projects since 2014.

Keanu Reeves - Shadow

Keanu Reeves

Joining the film franchise as Sonic 3's primary antagonist is the brooding Shadow the Hedgehog played by Keanu Reeves. Shadow was first hinted at in the post-credits scene from Sonic 2 and is set to get a proper introduction in the upcoming threequel.

He is the polar opposite of Sonic, usually falling on the more villainous side than the heroic. Shadow is a human-created genetic experiment also known as the Ultimate Lifeform who goes on a revenge quest after the program that created him kills a young girl he develops a connection with.

Reeves can also be seen in big-screen hits like the John Wick movies, The Matrix, and Speed.

Jim Carrey - Dr. Robotnik & Gerald Robotnik

Jim Carrey

After reportedly retiring from acting after his appearance in Sonic 2, Jim Carrey is back in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as two characters. Carrey will bring to life both Dr. Robotnik (as seen in the last two movies) as well as his father Gerald Robotnik.

Carrey's Dr. Robotnik has been a big part of the Sonic movies since the very beginning, being the mad scientist hell-bent on harnessing Sonic's power. However, his Gerald Robotnik is new to the third film, being an elderly scientist who (at least in the games) is responsible for the creation of Shadow.

Carrey has cemented himself as comedy royalty having worked in Hollywood for over 30 years. His most recognizable roles have come in big-screen blockbusters like Ace Ventura, Dumb & Dumber, and Bruce Almighty.

James Marsden - Tom Wachowski

James Marsden

James Marsden stars as the Sonic movie's primary human hero, Tom Wachowski yet again Sonic 3. Tom is a small-town sheriff when he crosses paths with Sonic for the first time. After several adventures with the Blue Blur, adopts Sonic and his friends, helping them to become the heroes they are destined to be.

Marsden's past credits include Hairspray, Westworld, and Fox's X-Men franchise.

Tika Sumpster - Maddie Wachowski

Tika Sumpster

Tike Sumpster brings to life Maddie Wachowski, the matriarch of the Wachowski clan. She is married to James Marsden's Tom Wachowski and has become the surrogate mother of Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as the trio have joined their family since their arrival on Earth.

Sumpster can also be seen in Southside with You, Ride Along, and The Old Man & the Gun.

Tom Butler - Commander Walters

Tom Butler

Another major human character in the Sonic films is Tom Butler's Commander Walters. Walters started in the series as a commander of the United States Armed Forces but was eventually promoted to lead the Guardian Units of Nations, a task force responsible for protecting Earth from extraterrestrial threats.

Butler's other roles include Loudermilk, Chesapeake Shores, and Literally.

Lee Majdoub - Agent Stone

Lee Majdoub

Every mastermind is only as good as his henchmen/woman, so it is no wonder Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik has had trouble getting his evil enterprises off the ground with Lee Majdoub's Agent Stone following him close behind. Stone has been a loyal follower of Robotnik and will surely be disappointed that his leader was disgraced the way he was in Sonic 2.

Majdoub can also be seen/heard in the other two Sonic films, The CW's The 100, and the Assassin's Creed Mirage video game.

Adam Pally - Wade Whipple

Adam Pally

Wade Whipple (played by Adam Pally) is one of the many police officers working under Sheriff Tom Wachowski in Green Hills, Montana. He is a lovable oaf who most recently starred as the human lead of Knuckles where he achieved his dream of becoming a bowling champion and discovering himself in the process.

Pally's filmography includes appearances in Iron Man 3, Dirty Grandpa, and Band Aid.

Shemar Moore - Randall Handel

Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore reprises his Sonic and Sonic 2 role of Randall Handel in the third film. Randall is a former Guardian Units of Nations agent who chose the love of his life (Maddie Wachowski's older sister Rachel) over his duty in what was a complex plot to stage a wedding in hopes of capturing Sonic and his friends.

Moore is best known for his work as Derek Morgan in the hit Criminal Minds series, along with roles in The Young and the Restless and S.W.A.T.

Krysten Ritter - Director Rockwell

Krysten Ritter

One of the new human characters set to arrive in Sonic 3 is the mysterious Director Rockwell (played by Krysten Ritter). Rockwell is the director of the Guardian Units of Nations (aka G.U.N.) an iconic Sonic organization known for sending Shadow into his spite of rage after killing the young girl he called his friend.

Ritter joins Sonic 3 coming off of starring in hits like Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad, and Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23.

Alyla Browne - Maria

Alyla Browne

Alyla Browne joins the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast as Maria, arguably one of the most important characters of the upcoming threequel. Maria, a young girl who is sadly stricken by a terminal illness, is the granddaughter of Gerald Robotnik.

She develops a deep relationship with her grandfather's creation, Shadow, while he is in captivity, with his creation hopefully being the key to saving the young girl. However, she is eventually killed as G.U.N. takes possession of Shadow, being the catalyst to the hedgehog's never-ending revenge tour.

Browne most recently appears in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga as Young Furiousa, and also has credits on The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Sting.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes to theaters on December 20.

