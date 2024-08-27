Some fans think the Sonic video game character Amy is hidden within the Sonic 3 movie trailer.

After several months of waiting (and plenty of rumors a trailer was ready), the first look at Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has finally debuted online.

With it, fans got a first glimpse at several characters from across the Sonic franchise making their big-screen debut in the film, including the mysterious Shadow the Hedgehog (played by Keanu Reeves).

Was Amy Hiding in the Sonic 3 Movie Trailer?

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

The recently released Sonic 3 movie trailer may have featured the cinematic debut of fan-favorite Sonic character, Amy Rose.

During a sequence in the first look at the film in which Ben Schwartz's Sonic is tied up alongside his friends Knuckles (Idris Elba) and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), eagle-eyed fans on X (formerly Twitter) seem convinced Amy is hiding in plain sight.

Fans have zoomed in on the scene to find what some seem to think is a pink reflection splayed upon the ground, meaning Amy could be either in the scene tied up alongside Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles or behind (or above) the main characters or has been digitally removed to preserve the surprise for opening day.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

While this potential look at Amy is anything but clear, it would not be all that surprising if the character were to pop up in the upcoming Sonic movie threequel.

Amy has been a part of the franchise for more than 30 years at this point (making her debut back in Sonic CD in 1993). That is even longer than the iconic Shadow the Hedgehog who will be making his big-screen debut in the upcoming film.

She is best known for being Sonic's self-proclaimed girlfriend as well as wielding her iconic gargantuan Piko Piko Hammer.

Is Amy In Sonic 3 Movie?

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Since its first announcement fans have been clamoring for Amy to be in the Sonic 3 movie. However, no official confirmation of the character's inclusion in the film has been made public as of yet.

Amy has been a part of the Sonic video game franchise for longer than some of the other major game characters who appear in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie, so it feels like only a matter of time before she comes to the big screen as well.

As the Sonic movies have gone on, they have embraced more of the lore and world of the games. While Sonic 1 was a fairly straightforward Earth-based Sonic story, Sonic 2 opened up the floodgates, bringing in several locals from the games as well as characters like Tails and Knuckles.

Sonic fan account SonicMovieUpdates on X (formerly Twitter), posted in May of this year that when asked by a fan at a convention Tails voice actress Colleen O'Shaughnessey would not comment, but did crack a suspicious smile on the subject:

"A fan named _harry.butcher _ (Name had no space) had an chance to talk with Colleen. She said that 'Sonic Movie 3' will not be the last movie. She can’t comment on Amy, but she smiled about it. She would like to see a Team Chaotix spin off show or movie."

This came after writers on the film Patrick Casey and Josh Miller offered a cryptic "[things are] in the works" when asked about the character during a 2022 Q&A with fans (via GamesRadar).

That is not to say Amy will 100% for certain appear in the Sonic 3 movie, but given past precedent in the Sonic film franchise, it would make sense for a character to pop up eventually.

If the Sonic movie universe is going to continue to grow (which every indication seems as though it is), then a character like Amy feels like the natural next step.

Amy Rose is one of the most significant of Sonic's friends who has not popped up in the movies at this point.

If/when she does eventually come to the big screen, then the Sonic movie team can move into some of the more niche characters on the Blue Blur's periphery like Big the Cat and Rouge the Bat.

So, let the fan casting being, as the voice of Amy Rose will surely be a hot topic if she is in the Sonic movie threequel.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes to theaters on December 3.

