Sonic 3's First Trailer Gets Exciting Release Update (Official)

A recent social media post has fans itching for what seems to be an imminent trailer release for Sonic 3.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 is set into race theaters this December, following up on Paramount's previous two films featuring SEGA's beloved video game characters.

Not much is yet known about Sonic 3, except that it will feature Sonic's iconic foil, Shadow the Hedgehog, and Jim Carrey will come out of an acting hiatus to reprise his role as Doctor Eggman. No footage has been publicly released from the threequel beyond a logo reveal teaser that hit the web in early February 2024.

Paramount

Paramount may have accidentally leaked when fans can expect a Sonic 3 trailer to be released.

In a now-deleted comment reply on Paramount Mexico's official TikTok account, Paramount hinted the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer is coming "very soon."

This comes mere weeks after attendees of CinemaCon 2024 were treated to a look at the movie (including Keanu Reeves' Shadow the Hedgehog).

The CinemaCon footage showed off more than simply a trailer, offering an extended look at the upcoming threequel, following Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik (aka Eggman) as he and his team of agents amidst a search for the series' titular blue blur.

Carrey's Sonic villain is seen completely disheveled in the footage, allying with the mysterious Shadow the Hedgehog.

The teaser then cuts to a battle between the film's quill-adorned big bad and Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles, before finishing on a Shadow vs. Sonic scuffle in the New York City sky.

The continued jovial relationship between Sonic and his friends was noted as being a highlight of the footage with Ben Schwartz, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, and Idris Elba all back to reprise their roles as Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles respectively.

At the time, Shadow's voice was still being kept under wraps, so CinemaCon attendees did not get to hear what the new character sounded like; however, since then, The Matrix star Keanu Reeves has been cast in the role.

When Will the Sonic 3 Trailer Be Released?

While Paramount failed to reveal when exactly the Sonic 3 trailer will debut, its use of "very soon" could be a hint at when the fans will get a first look at the threequel.

Paramount has two summer blockbusters getting ready for release in If (May 17) and A Quiet Place: Day One (June 28), so, if Paramount was prepping a Sonic 3 trailer, it would make sense for the studio to want to get it out ahead of its summer slate.

While A Quiet Place might be a bigger name than John Krasinski's new imaginary friend-based comedy, If feels like the perfect sort of film to pair a potential Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer with.

Rarely these days do trailers come out exclusively attached to another film, usually hitting the internet days before a major release.

Because of this, it seems likely a Sonic 3 trailer could be imminent, coming sometime before Friday, May 17.

Paramount has made a habit of debuting new trailers on Thursdays as of late with the likes of Transformers One releasing its first look on Thursday, April 18.

So, while not a guarantee, a Sonic 3 trailer release on Thursday, May 16, could make some sense.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 arrives in theaters on December 20.

