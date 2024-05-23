Fans got a first look at Keanu Reeves' Shadow the Hedgehog in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 thanks to a new leaked poster.

The villainous (at times gun-toting) foil to Sega's Blue Blur is set to make his live-action big-screen debut as a part of Sonic 3.

Shadow, who Reeves will voice in the upcoming threequel, was the major post-credits reveal in Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, setting up the next big bad in the hit video game film franchise.

[ Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know ]

Shadow's Sonic 3 Debut Leaked

A new poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 leaked online, showing off Shadow the Hedgehog's appearance in the film for the first time.

The promotional image was posted on social media by X (formerly Twitter) user @InPursuitofToys in attendance at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, an event where exhibitors meet with brands about potential merchandising for their upcoming projects.

It notably sports Keanu Reeves' Sonic the Hedgehog 3 villain in the first look fans have gotten of the character in anything related to the blockbuster.

@InPursuitofToys

Shadow can be seen in the image alongside Tails, Knuckles, and Sonic, with fire in his eyes and a stern look on his face.

This particular screengrab of the villain looks like it could be from his appearance in Sonic 2's post-credits sequence. However, that scene notably only showed the character's open eyes, while the poster included his whole face and upper chest.

Paramount

With this image on display for attendees of an industry event such as the annual Licensing Expo, it surely will not be long before the public gets a full first look at the character in action (likely in a first trailer which is supposedly set to debut soon).

What To Expect from Shadow in Sonic 3?

As teased at the end of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Shadow is set to play a major part in Sonic 3.

Thus far, the film franchise has only really dealt with Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik (aka Eggman) when it comes to inclusions from Sonic's expansive rogues gallery.

Now, Ben Schwartz's Blue Blur will have to go up against another fellow hedgehog in Keanu Reeves' Shadow after dealing with Knuckles in Sonic 2.

According to Sonic 3 producer Toby Ascher, the upcoming film is set to "[take] a lot from" the hit video game Sonic Adventure 2 (via Games Radar):

"It’s going to be this giant, fun, incredible movie that obviously takes a lot from 'Sonic Adventure 2' and some of the games that I know the core Sonic Team grew up loving."

If that is the case, then fans should expect to see plenty of Shadow in the cinematic adventure.

The 2001 Sega Dreamcast title sees Sonic and company having to go up against a new threat coming from Dr. Robotnik/Eggman and the dastardly GUN organization.

That threat is none other than the angry black-quilled hedgehog, who allies himself with GUN after making a promise to protect the power of the Chaos Emeralds to Eggman's human cousin Maria.

While he works with them for a while, Shadow eventually steals a Chaos Emerald from GUN and Robotnik. It is then that the clandestine government organization accidentally captures Sonic as they think he is the hedgehog who took their power source (the Chaos Emerald).

No, Sonic 3 will likely not be a straight adaptation of these events, although everything is pointing to it playing much closer to one of the Sonic games than any of the prior films.

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 races into theaters on December 20.

