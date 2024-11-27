Sonic 3 Movie: Super Shadow’s Debut Hinted At By New Clip

A new featurette from the cast of Sonic 3 may have accidentally spoiled the debut of Super Shadow.

Sonic the Hedgehog has been a shockingly successful franchise for Paramount Pictures, especially as it has leaned more and more on the source material. Not only did Jim Carrey become more like the villainous Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, but it also debuted Sonic's iconic Super form.

However, with the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 only a month away, fans have become increasingly manic than ever regarding marketing. It's gotten so bad that fans have developed theories on the debut of Amy Rose based on a sweater in a poster.

New Clip Hints at Super Shadow

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

In a new featurette for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the cast talked about Keanu Reeves playing the "brooding" Shadow the Hedgehog, inter-spliced with new clips from the movie. However, eagle-eyed fans only took a few frames to notice two super big spoilers: Super Sonic and Super Shadow.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

One scene in the featurette depicted this movie's version of the Space Colony ARK preparing to fire its laser at, presumably, Earth. But upon closer inspection, fans noticed two yellow dots rocketing across the screen toward the deadly military vessel.

Those familiar with the games, specifically Sonic Adventure 2, which the Sonic 3 movie is heavily based upon, immediately recognized these two dots as Sonic and Shadow in their Super forms as they fight to save the Earth.

SEGA

Unless Paramount is hiding anything in the marketing, this clip also showed that, as many fans had expected, the Biolizard will not appear in the movie. As the final boss of Sonic Adventure 2, it had attached itself outside the ARK, but it clearly isn't in this shot.

Further evidence of Super Shadow's debut comes from this new image from the movie, where both Sonic and Shadow reach out for Chaos Emeralds.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Like Sonic, Shadow can turn into Super Shadow using the Chaos Emeralds.

This scene of both characters reaching out for the Chaos Emeralds makes it a sure bet our favorite hedgehogs will reach their Super forms at some point during Sonic 3!

What Else Is Different in Sonic 3?

One of the biggest changes to the story in Sonic 3 from Sonic Adventure 2 so far is Gerald Robotnik being alive when he was summarily executed via firing squad by the United States Government in the video game. However, what hasn't changed is Gerald seeking vengeance for the death of his granddaughter, Maria.

Sonic Adventure 2

And since the Biolizard is no longer an antagonist in Sonic 3, it appears that Gerald could be taking its place as the final boss, so to speak, before Sonic and Shadow have to prevent the ARK from blasting the Earth or colliding with it.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

What is more interesting is that in the newest trailer, Shadow himself is powering the ARK, not the Chaos Emeralds like in Sonic Adventure 2. However, this new clip showed the ARK's laser-firing without Shadow being inside to power it.

It's possible Shadow only needed to power the space station once or that the Chaos Emeralds are still involved, which was confirmed in new footage that showed Sonic and Shadow fighting over them inside a volcano.

It could also be moments before the two become Super Sonic and Super Shadow. The two might even fight in their Super forms before Sonic convinces Shadow to save the Earth instead of destroying it.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will release in theaters on December 20.