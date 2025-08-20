6 Upcoming DCU Movies That Can Beat This DCEU Box Office Record

The DC Extended Universe (DCEU), often referred to as the Snyderverse, delivered a rollercoaster of box office performances, with its highs and lows shaping the superhero genre’s cinematic landscape. Among its standout successes, Wonder Woman (2017) reigns supreme, grossing $412.6 million domestically and making it the DCEU’s top earner in the United States. The film not only set a benchmark for female-led superhero movies but also demonstrated that compelling storytelling and strong characters could drive massive audience engagement.

Superman (2025), the first film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe (DCU), soared to an impressive $341 million domestically, surpassing every other DCEU film except Wonder Woman. This achievement shows the DCU’s potential to redefine DC’s cinematic legacy and challenge longstanding records.

With Superman setting a high bar but unable to outdo Wonder Woman’s legacy domestically, one might wonder which upcoming DCU films have the best chance to topple this record. Thankfully, DC Studios has a carefully curated slate of strong, diverse projects, mixing established franchises with fresh storytelling directions. This slate consists of highly anticipated sequels and bold original entries. It could not only surpass previous box office milestones but also cement the DCU as a dominant force in superhero cinema for years to come.

Confirmed DCU Movies In-Development

The Brave and the Bold

DC Comics

The Brave and the Bold, directed by Andy Muschietti, introduces the DCU’s Batman, distinct from Robert Pattinson’s The Batman iteration. It will focus on the dynamic between Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian Wayne, as Robin.

Drawing from Grant Morrison’s 2006–2013 comic run, the film promises a seasoned Batman navigating fatherhood and crime-fighting, a fresh angle that could resonate with audiences.

Batman’s universal appeal, evidenced by The Dark Knight ($534.9 million domestically) and The Dark Knight Rises($448.1 million domestically), positions The Brave and the Bold as a frontrunner to challenge Wonder Woman’s record. A compelling script and a new actor embodying Bruce Wayne could tap into nostalgia while attracting younger fans, potentially pushing domestic earnings past $412.6 million.

Super Family (Superman 2)

DC Studios

Super Family, the working title for James Gunn’s Superman sequel, builds on the 2025 film’s success. Gunn’s treatment for the sequel, already in development, suggests a deeper exploration of Superman’s world. It will expand the Kryptonian family dynamic with characters like Supergirl.

Superman’s performance at the box office demonstrates the Man of Steel’s enduring appeal, and a sequel could capitalize on this momentum.

With Superman’s established fanbase and the promise of a larger narrative, Super Family could easily surpass $412.6 million domestically, especially if it delivers a crossover event.

Wonder Woman

DC Comics

A new Wonder Woman film, confirmed by James Gunn to be in development, aims to reboot the iconic heroine for the DCU, separate from Gal Gadot’s DCEU portrayal.

Gunn’s emphasis on a fresh script and a new lead actress for this film suggests a bold reimagining, potentially tied to the Paradise Lost series exploring Themyscira’s origins.

The DCEU’s Wonder Woman (2017) did wonderfully at the box office, thanks to its empowering narrative and Patty Jenkins’ direction. A DCU reboot, backed by Superman’s brand momentum and a modernized Diana Prince, could match or exceed its predecessor.

Zach Cregger’s Harley Quinn & Joker Movie

DC

Zach Cregger’s Henchman, a Batman-adjacent film, centers on a low-level Gotham henchman who gains notoriety after incapacitating Batman by luck. The script prominently features Harley Quinn and the Joker, and is set to break a major superhero tradition you can read about here.

Cregger’s rising star power following his back-to-back hits with Barbarian and Weapons gives this film a lot of potential to do well at the box office.

The DCEU’s Joker (2019) grossed $335.5 million domestically and over $1 billion worldwide, proving the Clown Prince of Crime’s box office draw. Harley Quinn, portrayed by Margot Robbie in the DCEU, also carries significant appeal, with many people loving her portrayal in Birds of Prey. However, it is unclear if the actress would reprise her role.

Henchmen’s unique perspective, blending dark humor and Gotham’s gritty underworld, could attract audiences seeking fresh takes on familiar villains.

Unconfirmed DCU Movies

DCU Justice League

DC Studios

While unconfirmed, a Justice League film is heavily teased within the DCU’s long-term vision, with Superman low-key setting up an evil Justice League. Gunn’s six-year plan for Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters includes a crossover event, and a Justice League film would likely feature Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, leveraging their combined star power.

The DCEU’s Justice League (2017) earned $229 million domestically, hampered by production issues, but a DCU iteration could capitalize on the success of individual hero films. A well-executed Justice League with established heroes could easily set a record-breaking figure at the box office.

DCU Aquaman

DC Studios

An Aquaman film in the DCU remains unconfirmed, but the character’s absence from the Chapter 1 slate is no surprise given his mixed DCEU run at the box office. The 2018 Aquaman grossed $335.1 million domestically and $1.13 billion worldwide, making it the DCEU’s highest-grossing film globally, but Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom underperformed.

A DCU reboot could reintroduce Arthur Curry, potentially with a new actor, to capitalize on his proven appeal. Still, Gunn will make some changes that are different from Jason Momoa's version.

A DCU Aquaman, integrated into the broader universe with ties to Superman or Justice League, may leverage the character’s global fanbase and the goodwill the DCU has attained so far.