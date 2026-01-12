2027's Star Wars Movie Will Revisit the Original Trilogy's Biggest Theme

2027's Star Wars: Starfighter will replicate the franchise's original theme of father-son relationships in the chaotic sci-fi universe. The Mandalorian & Grogu may be next up for the theatrical Star Wars universe this May, but production has already wrapped on its next blockbuster, Starfighter, which hails from Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy and will bow in May 2027. This standalone tale will be led by Barbie star Ryan Gosling and newcomer Flynn Gray as they evade evil across the galaxy, while Amy Adams, Matt Smith, Mia Goth, and Aaron Pierre tag along in this post-The Rise of Skywalker tale.

In an interview with The New York Times, Star Wars: Starfighter director Shawn Levy revealed that his May 2027 venture into the galaxy far, far away is built around a "father-son dynamic." Fans can only presume this parental-esque relationship will lie between Flynn Gray and Ryan Gosling's as-yet-unnamed leads.

By placing a father-son theme at the heart of Starfighter, Levy revisits Star Wars' most prominent theme, which is felt across the Skywalker Saga in the originals, prequels, and sequels, with their shared focus on flawed or absent father figures.

Of course, it was this very theme that produced Star Wars' most iconic scene, as Darth Vader declared to Luke Skywalker in The Empire Strikes Back, "I am your father," setting up his redemption that followed in Return of the Jedi.

This notion was arguably less prominent in the prequels. Still, one could argue that Anakin Skywalker's growing up fatherless pushed him toward Darth Sidious, who exploited his desire for a paternal bond and manipulated him to the dark side.

Fast forwarding to the sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens makes it clear that Harrison Ford's Han Solo wasn't the best father to Adam Driver's Ben Solo. This certainly played a role in transforming Ben Solo into Kylo Ren, which culminated on Starkiller Base when he killed his father, solidifying his descent into villainy.

This running trend of father-son dynamics is also felt across Levy's other directorial ventures. Such themes were found in Real Steal, The Adam Project, Night at the Museum, and now Starfighter, to varying degrees.

In this same interview, Shawn Levy went on to reveal the surprising, special role that superstar Tom Cruise played in Starfighter's production last year.

Star Wars: Starfighter's Father-Son Dynamic May Be a Little More Complex

Despite supposedly being centered around a "father-son dynamic," Ryan Gosling will more literally play an uncle who is "helping his nephew escape two evil bad guys." It's unclear who the boy's father is, or if he is in the picture at all, but his Jedi mother will reportedly be played by Man of Steel actress Amy Adams.

Perhaps, with no father figure in the picture for the young Force-sensitive, Gosling will step up to become a protective parental figure in the galaxy far, far away. One theory speculated that Gosling is even guiding his nephew to a familiar Star Wars character, who may be better equipped to teach him in the ways of the Force.

If Starfighter's potential new Padawan doesn't have a father around, he would already have one thing in common with Anakin and Luke Skywalker, the latter of whom similarly grew up with his uncle filling that void.

That's not to say Gosling won't have a family of his own in Starfighter, as the actor's real-life wife, who left Hollywood 11 years ago, Eva Mendes, will reportedly return to acting to play his spouse in the galaxy far, far away.