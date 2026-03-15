6 Key MCU Characters Confirmed On Team Kingpin In Marvel's Phase 6

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's major antagonist, Kingpin, has assembled his own team of anti-vigilante allies to mark his return in the MCU's Phase 6. The Disney+ revival of Netflix's Marvel series saw Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return to the roles they made famous, as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin.

After an intense rivalry between the two with their returns in Phase 5, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will see the duo at war in Phase 6, following Mayor Fisk's outlawing of vigilantism under martial law.

Fisk found several allies throughout Season 1 of the show, who will return to help him impose this new decree in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. The new season of the Disney+ show is due to return on March 24, 2026.

Kingpin's Allies in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Kingpin

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The team would be nothing without its leader, Wilson Fisk. After being thwarted at the hands of Daredevil several times during his reign as a crime lord, Fisk attempted to obtain a different kind of power in DD:BA Season 1, finding his way into the mayoral office of New York.

Nevertheless, Fisk's hatred of vigilantes followed him to the top, and his new position allowed him to turn the powers of the city to his advantage. Kingpin will be "at the height of his powers" for his Phase 6 debut, which is bad news for Daredevil and his allies.

But it's not just enemies who should be worried, as Fisk already showed what happens to those who dare betray him in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1's finale, by crushing Commissioner Gallo's skull, meaning even those on team Kingpin need to tread carefully.

Vanessa

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Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) is Fisk's loving wife who became his crime boss successor in his absence. Upon Fisk's return, he and Vanessa were on uneasy terms. Vanessa is unhappy with her husband's new turn toward morality as a mayor, and she had to fill his shoes in the criminal underworld (and seemed to like it). Meanwhile, Fisk struggled to deal with learning Vanessa had had an affair while he was gone.

The couple went through counseling in Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again and managed to remain on the same side. Still, the pair have their issues, but Vanessa will need Fisk's help in Season 2, particularly after Daredevil learned she was responsible for Foggy's murder.

Buck Cashman

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Arty Froushan's Buck Cashman is Fisk's loyal right-hand man, who does anything and everything the Kingpin (or his wife) asks of him. Additionally, Cashman is an important advisor to Fisk and helps his boss obtain information by any means. He was even sent to kill Matt Murdock in Season 1, but failed.

Cashman's role is likely to be much the same heading into the MCU's latest Phase, as he continues to operate as Fisk's fixer. However, with the Safer Streets Initiative now in play, Cashman won't be operating alone and will have the assistance of the military and the Anti-Vigilante Task Force under Fisk's command.

Daniel Blake

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One of the staunchest supporters on Team Kingpin is Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini), the Deputy Mayor for Communications in Fisk's office. Blake wasn't able to keep his hands clean under Fisk, blindly following his boss's orders to blackmail the New York City council into supporting Kingpin's anti-vigilante initiatives.

A Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 set photo seems to hint that Blake will get his hands even dirtier in the new season, potentially heading further down the path of villainy like his mentor.

Heather Glenn

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Margarita Levieva's Heather Glenn was introduced in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 as Matt Murdock's new love interest. While working as a therapist, Glenn ended up providing services to Fisk and his wife, which ultimately led to a rift between Glenn and Murdock after they couldn't reconcile their differing opinions about vigilantes.

After Glenn accepted an offer from Fisk to serve as his "mental health czar", she is seemingly firmly on Team Kingpin, which puts her at odds with her ex, who she already suspects is Daredevil.

AVTF

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Also at Team Kingpin's disposal is the newly formed Anti-Vigilante Task Force, which was shown being installed throughout New York City in Season 1. The task force steadily gained recognition throughout as Fisk hired them to put an end to Muse and other masked vigilantes, which often had brutal results.

In Season 2, the militia will have enhanced powers thanks to Fisk's martial law decree, and will likely be a big problem for Daredevil and his allies. The impact of the AVTF could send ripples throughout Phase 6 and beyond, particularly since another organization against powered individuals is also on the rise.

Bonus: Bullseye

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The Marvel villain Bullseye/Benjamin Poindexter came in guns blazing in the opening of Daredevil: Born Again, and put an end to Matt's best friend, Foggy Nelson. After being thrown off a roof by Daredevil and scraping by, Poindexter went to jail, but managed to escape.

Bullseye then changed his tune and tried to assassinate Wilson Fisk, which failed when Matt took a bullet for him. Bullseye went on the run from the AVTF and Fisk, meaning his allegiance isn't entirely clear heading into Season 2. He could resort to his villainous roots and continue to fight Daredevil, or he could be swayed to join the good guys and finally get revenge on the Fisks.

Showrunner Dario Scardapane teased to TV Insider that Bullseye has "got to pick a side," in Season 2, remaining vague over which side that may be:

"Where we left things in the finale is that you see Bullseye looking out a broken window. All of those people that you checked in with at the end, there’s a central question. Everybody’s got to pick a side, which side are they going to end up on? And that’s a huge part of what’s coming down the road. And I’m a huge Wilson Bethel fan. I think that what he’s done with Bullseye is super interesting, and I think that we’ve got a pretty great set of cards to play in terms of our characters."

Set photos may have already spoiled which side that is, however, after Cox and Wilson Bethel were spotted on set together in their superhero outfits, suggesting a team-up between them (or at least a reunion) is on the cards in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Perhaps with entering a new Phase, Bullseye is turning over a new leaf.