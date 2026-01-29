Marvel Studios' First X-Men Villains Just Arrived Ahead of Phase 7 Debut

Wonder Man, Marvel Studios' first Disney+ series in 2026, just introduced the X-Men's first villains ahead of the team's debut in the MCU's Phase 7. While there are already mutants like Namor and Kamala Khan that exist in the MCU, the X-Men have yet to be properly introduced in Earth-616. Still, Marvel planted seeds for their eventual arrival, and Wonder Man had a major role in that agenda by confirming the sinister intentions of a certain overlooked organization.

Wonder Man confirmed that the Department of Damage Control (DODC) is the show's main villain, with the organization becoming a more proactive federal agency focused on monitoring and neutralizing perceived threats, such as Simon Williams.

Marvel Studios

The shift in the DODC's main goals in Wonder Man strongly hints that they are being set up as the MCU's new anti-Mutant task force in Phase 7, meaning they could eventually cross paths and become the X-Men's first ideal villains in the Mutant Saga.

Not much is known about how the mutants will be properly introduced in the MCU, but it's reasonable to assume that the new normal in the post-Avengers: Secret Wars era would showcase how the growing population of enhanced individuals would eventually become a problem, prompting the DODC to step in and enforce harsh measures, which would lead to a collision course with the X-Men.

A glimpse of how dangerous the Department of Damage Control really is is expected to be showcased even more in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where they pursue Tom Holland's titular web-slinger for their own nefarious reasons.

Why the Department of Damage Control Is the Perfect First Villain for the X-Men

Marvel Studios

The Department of Damage Control is a fitting first villain for the X-Men because the threat is not quite world-ending, and a powerful, hidden message could emerge once these two forces clash.

By making the DODC the main villain of the X-Men, the Mutant Saga introduces themes of discrimination and mutant rights from the get-go, which could carry over into future projects and set the tone for Phase 7.

It's also possible that the DODC could later branch out into a mutant-focused organization, potentially hinting at the birth of the Sentinel programs or even the Mutant Control Agency.

Interestingly, a previous rumor claimed that Marvel Studios is planning to introduce three notable X-Men villains to kick off Phase 7, namely Mr. Sinister, Bolivar Trask, and the Sentinels.

It's reasonable to assume that one of these villainous figures is tied to the DODC, which explains why the organization suddenly becomes a force to be reckoned with in pacifying and even eliminating mutants by any means necessary.

Whatever the case, the Department of Damage Control has a bright (yet sinister) future ahead in the MCU's Phase 7.