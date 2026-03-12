Marvel Studios Officially Unveils the Next Live-Action Thor Costume

Thor's costume in Avengers: Doomsday looks familiar, embracing a more grounded, battle-ready aesthetic. Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder is set for a major comeback in Doomsday as he is confirmed to help the Avengers in their fight against Doctor Doom to save the Multiverse. Part of his return is wearing an entirely new costume and even sporting a familiar hairstyle from Avengers: Infinity War.

The second official teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday revealed the first look at Thor's new costume for the 2026 MCU crossover event, which draws heavily on his appearance in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, alongside new upgrades to make it distinct. This marks Thor's 11th costume in the MCU, and it is better than ever.

Marvel Studios

Thor's new costume in Doomsday retains the sleeveless design he had in prior appearances, which is important to emphasize his more muscular stature ahead of the final clash for the Multiverse.

Marvel Studios

The costume also features the usual black-and-dark-armor base from past versions. What's interesting about this dark aesthetic is that it reflects Thor's return to a more serious tone in Doomsday, suggesting he will embrace a more mature portrayal as the elder statesman of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Marvel Studios

Completing the ensemble for Thor's costume are the familiar golden accents, red cape, dark pants, and metallic golden boots.

Marvel Studios

All in all, Thor's costume in Avengers: Doomsday showcases a grounded, darker color palette that signals a major shift in his journey as a seasoned protector, completely abandoning his immature portrayal and leaning less on his comedic personality.

Every Live-Action Costume of MCU's Thor

Thor (with Helmet)

Marvel Studios

Thor's first-ever costume in the MCU showcases his full battle armor, with a metallic silver aesthetic and the familiar metallic discs across his chest. This costume serves as the foundation for Hemsworth's on-screen portrayal throughout the MCU.

Marvel Studios

The key distinguishing feature of Thor's first costume is the silver-winged helmet with metallic wings on the sides. This attire showcases a bulkier iteration, mirroring those seen in the comic book.

The Avengers

Marvel Studios

Thor's costume in The Avengers presents a more refined evolution from the armor first seen in his debut. This also marks the first time Thor's sleeveless design was showcased, which was later incorporated into his appearances.

A clear improvement is the costume being less bulky, allowing Hemsworth to move freely during battle sequences alongside the other members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

The Dark World

Marvel Studios

Thor: The Dark World introduced a slightly altered costume for Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

While it retained most of the familiar features from previous versions, the armor appears to lean more toward a battle-worn vibe, abandoning the shiny aesthetic from past iterations. It had rugged elements and chainmail-infused long sleeves to show a more protective look.

Age of Ultron

Marvel Studios

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor's costume features a hybrid design that combines elements from his previous MCU appearances. What makes this costume different is that it maintains its sleeveless design throughout the film.

It has a more balanced Asgardian and Avenger look, giving an overall vibe that Thor fully belongs with Earth's Mightiest Heroes while still fulfilling his responsibilities to Asgard.

Ragnarok (Opening)

Marvel Studios

Thor's look in the opening scene of Thor: Ragnarok has the same sleeveless design as the other versions.

However, this suit completely abandons the iconic breastplates seen in past MCU projects, replacing them with a sleek armored tunic that has segmented detailing throughout.

Ragnarok (Gladiator)

Marvel Studios

Thor's gladiator armor in Thor: Ragnarok is one of the unique costumes of Hemsworth's MCU hero. A version of the same chest armor seen in the movie's opening scene is showcased, with red accents sprinkled throughout, even reaching his iconic leather skirt.

The costume also has a half cape for good measure. In addition to his face paint, a silver-winged helmet that emphasizes a more warrior vibe was also included in the ensemble.

Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Thor's look in Avengers: Infinity War is headlined by his new haircut and weapon (Stormbreaker). While the costume initially started as a stripped-down version, it all changed when Thor took Stormbreaker.

Thor's costume in Infinity War has an all-black armor base, completely redefining his full ensemble from past versions. It still retained the usual circular discs, cape, and shoulder armor with dark armored boots.

Endgame

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Endgame showed a version of Thor grappling with trauma after he failed to stop Thanos' snap from Infinity War's ending. The character's costume was updated to a bulkier design to reflect Thor's new body type in the film.

It still had the same elements, such as the red cape, the armor base with circular discs, and bulky shoulder armor with metallic edges.

Love and Thunder (Guardians)

Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder began with a fun sequence with Thor working alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy. This is described as Thor's Ravager costume, with the character wearing jeans, a red sleeveless vest, and a white T-shirt featuring Yggdrasil.

Love and Thunder (New Asgard)

Marvel Studios

Thor's other costume in Thor: Love and Thunder was seen during his search for Sif in different realms. Aside from retaining the all-black armor base and sleeveless design, it featured a thick fur collar that runs along the top of the cape, showcasing a Viking-esque silhouette.

Love and Thunder (Final)

Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder also gave Chris Hemsworth's Thor a colorful new costume in the latter part of the movie.

This is perhaps the most flamboyant look Thor has in the MCU, thanks to its blue-and-gold color scheme with a shiny effect. It also has a more refined cape with a gold belt that has metallic buckles and straps.