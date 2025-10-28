Marvel Unveils Chris Hemsworth's Thor Hairstyle for Avengers: Doomsday (Photo)

Thor's next MCU hairstyle in Avengers: Doomsday was revealed by a new crew merch photo. Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder has had arguably the most sprawling saga of any Marvel Studios saga, thanks in large part to his 14-year-and-counting MCU tenure with four solo movies and four team-ups under his belt. Of course, the Australian star is showing no signs of slowing down with the MCU, as he just recently wrapped production on Avengers: Doomsday.

As always for a top-secret MCU production, ala Avengers 5, both information and set photos have been somewhat limited. With much of the December 2026 blockbuster shot behind closed doors at Pinewood Studios, London, peeks of Doomsday's heroes and villains have been limited. This ought to help preserve secrets of the storyline, such as the fate of the God of Thunder, as even Hemsworth theorized he could be killed off in his next MCU appearance.

As Avengers: Doomsday wraps principal photography in the U.K., a look at the movie's crew-exclusive merch has appeared online.

Marvel Studios

The unique design included the best look yet at artwork of 28 Doomsday cast members, including Chris Hemsworth's Thor, having abandoned his long hair for another short trim.

Marvel Studios

Hemsworth began his MCU tenure with gorgeous, long golden-blonde locks, creating a somewhat Shakespearean aura in 2011's Thor.

Marvel Studios

Of course, the Asgardian hero maintained that same hair going into his first team-up in The Avengers, where he had the longest male hair on the team, and second overall, only to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.

Marvel Studios

When Thor: The Dark World came around, the God of Thunder resembled a true Viking warrior in what many argue was one of his best designs.

Marvel Studios

Not much had changed when it came to Thor's appearance in time for Avengers: Age of Ultron, which began his investigation into the Infinity Stones.

Marvel Studios

Having spent his entire MCU tenure with long hair, the God of Thunder finally had his blonde locks shaved off by the Collector's barber (played by Stan Lee) on Sakaar - a look he carried into Infinity War and is bringing back for Doomsday.

Marvel Studios

Unfortunately, during Thor's lower years after failing to defeat Thanos, a trip to the barber or the gym seemed to be out of the question.

Marvel Studios

By the time Thor: Love & Thunder rolled around, his belly was gone and his beard tidied, by the Asgardian hero seemed happy to keep his classic long hair.

Having ended Thor 4 with this hair, one has to wonder what prompted the trim for Avengers 5, beyond perhaps a simple style choice from the Russo Brothers.

Marvel Studios

Of course, Chris Hemsworth's Thor was just one of many Doomsday character designs revealed by the latest crew merch, with Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, and many more familiar faces included.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Bringing Back the Best Version of Thor

Thor returning to short hair ought to excite many fans, as that look was last seen fully in Avengers: Infinity War, which many still argue was the MCU's best portrayal of the God of Thunder. Additionally, the movie is directed by the Russo Brothers and written by Stephen McFeely, who crafted that take on Thor.

This isn't the first confirmed design change for the MCU mainstay in Avengers: Doomsday, as Hemsworth's trainer confirmed he won't be "as big as he was in Love & Thunder," which saw the actor reach his most muscular yet.

Reportedly, Thor will play a major role in Doomsday as one of the movie's main heroes in the Multiversal war to come. Of course, as Hemsworth has already spent well past a decade in the MCU, this only serves to raise fears that Doomsday or Secret Wars could mark a swansong for the longtime fan-favorite.