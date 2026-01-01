HBO Max Announces 5 New DC Superhero Releases for January 2026

HBO Max will be adding multiple DC projects to the streaming platform on the first day of 2026, expanding its ever-growing library of DC titles. With HBO Max being the streaming home of Warner Bros., any new DC releases make their way to the service after their premiere. For instance, every new title in the DCU (such as Clayface and Supergirl) will be on HBO Max after its theatrical run, just like Superman. However, fans can also watch older DC content on HBO Max, from movies like The Dark Knight to animated films.

HBO Max aims to regularly add past DC movies and shows to its platform, and that will not be changing in 2026. When January rolls around, subscribers will have the opportunity to watch not only what is already on HBO Max, but five new additions, including a Teen Titans project and some Green Lantern titles.

Most recently, HBO Max gave fans a new show titled Bat-Wheels in December. However, it also removed Beware the Batman and Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic, making room for the January 2026 additions, all arriving on January 1.

Every DC Project Being Added to HBO Max in January 2026

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

DC

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans is a 2019 direct-to-video comedy film that is a crossover between the original Teen Titans series and the Teen Titans Go! animated reboot. The movie first premiered at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, and then aired on Cartoon Network one year later in 2020.

Essentially, the film explores the Multiverse, with its main premise pitting the original Teen Titans against the version of the team from the newer show. However, the teams come together and fight for the same cause.

Catwoman (2004)

Warner Bros.

2004's Catwoman film, which stars Halle Berry, explores the origin of Patience Phillips, an artist working for a cosmetics company. After Patience is killed by the company, she is mysteriously revived by the Egyptian Mau cat Midnight. Her resurrection gave her superhuman abilities, turning her into Catwoman.

The film was not well-received at all critically or by fans, but it has still become somewhat of a cult classic for a corner of the DC fandom. On January 1, HBO Max subscribers will get the chance to view it on that platform.

Green Lantern: Beware My Power

DC

Green Lantern: Beware My Power is a 2022 animated film that follows John Stewart's version of the character. Aldis Hodge, who portrayed Hawkman in 2022's Black Adam, plays Green Lantern.

The movie follows John Stewart as he picks up the mantle of Green Lantern from Hal Jordan after the latter's apparent death. Other popular DC characters like Green Arrow are also featured in the film.

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

DC

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights is a bit of an older Green Lantern flick than Beware My Power. Released in 2011, Emerald Knights was an anthology film, following different characters, rather than a linear movie that only focuses on one person or storyline.

Specifically, it featured characters like Kilowog, Abin Sur, Mogo, and Laira. Nathan Fillion starred as Hal Jordan (Green Lantern), which is rather notable considering he now plays a Lantern in the DCU named Guy Gardner. While it won't be released in January, Fillion will be seen in another HBO Max show in 2026 titled Lanterns.

Green Lantern: First Flight

DC

2009's Green Lantern: First Flight will also be added to the HBO Max streaming service on January 1, 2026. Starring Law & Order: Special Victims Unit's Christopher Meloni as Hal Jordan, the movie follows Hal's first-ever mission as part of the Green Lantern Corps.

First Flight was one of the first films in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies universe, and it showcased Sinestro (who could be featured in Lanterns) as the main antagonist.

BONUS: Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World

Warner Bros.

Batkid Begins is a documentary about a child named Miles Scott. Miles was sadly diagnosed with lymphoblastic leukemia when he was just 18 months old, and he spent years receiving treatments. As a part of the Make-A-Wish foundation, Miles asked to become Batkid (Batman's sidekick).

In response, the city of San Francisco, California, and thousands of volunteers turned San Fran into Gotham City for Batkid Day. Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World details how it all came together.

It is worth noting and celebrating that Mils Scott triumphantly defeated cancer. His last treatment was in June 2013, and he remains cancer-free.