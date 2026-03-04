Disney+ Reveals First Official MCU Timeline Update of 2026

Marvel Studios' complete 37-movie MCU timeline has been updated for the first time this year. As long as there has been an MCU to follow, there have been fans carefully curating the super-powered world's chronology of events. With each new release, a certain contingent of the Marvel faithful quickly consults their records to document specifically when and where a title falls on the timeline.

One of the most official places audiences have been given to check on where every MCU title takes place within the universe has been Disney+ (of all places). The streamer's Marvel Studios section features an up-to-date timeline of the franchise, serving as a valuable resource for fans. However, thanks to some streaming rights shenanigans, the Disney+ timeline has been missing a few key projects for some time. That is, until now.

As part of its first update in 2026, the full MCU movie timeline has been completed for the very first time. Spider-Man: No Way Home has notably been the one title missing from the streamer's chronology of the Marvel Studios interconnected canon, but after the web-slinging epic made its debut on the service in some key territories to kick off the year, that has been rectified.

In territories where No Way Home is streaming, the full 37-movie MCU timeline can be seen on the service, with Holland's Spider-Man threequel slotting in between Eternals and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

See the complete MCU timeline order below:

The Direct

It is worth mentioning that the complete timeline is still unavailable in the U.S. Spider-Man: No Way Home has not been released on Disney+ stateside yet, but with it now streaming on the service internationally, a U.S. release could be imminent. The next addition to the MCU timeline is just a matter of weeks away, with the upcoming release of Wonder Man on Tuesday, January 27.

When Will the MCU Timeline Be Complete on Disney+ in the U.S.?

Marvel Studios

It is notable that the MCU's complete 37-movie timeline order remains incomplete on Disney+ in the U.S. After years of waiting, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains absent from the service in America, making it the lone Tom Holland Spidey movie missing from the platform.

However, with No Way Home now coming to Disney+ in select territories, its U.S. D+ debut feels inevitable. With Spider-Man: Brand New Day looming on the horizon, Marvel Studios has every incentive to make something work and get it on the service in the United States.

Something to keep an eye on, though, as the MCU nears the end of its ongoing Multiverse Saga, is whether this timeline order maintains its importance as the franchise moves forward into its future endeavors.

The upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars were said to alter the MCU timeline, introducing heroes from across time and realities. This could shake the timeline up like never before. That means it may be completed in the U.S. right as the franchise essentially hits the reset button.