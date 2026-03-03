Watch: Mario Galaxy Movie Promo Reveals Rosalina’s 4 New Powers

A new teaser for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie revealed a new look at Rosalina's four major powers in the film (and one of them is surprising). The official trailer for the upcoming sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie surprised everyone when it highlighted the inclusion of Rosalina (Brie Larson) as a major character who will be joining Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach's new cosmic-scale adventure and the imminent clash against Bowser Jr. In the film, Rosalina is an intergalactic princess who appears to be the ruler of the Comet Observatory and the adoptive mother to the Lumas (the species of sentient stars seen throughout the Mario universe).

Ahead of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's release on April 1, Nintendo released an official 10-second promo that shows off Rosalina using her four main powers that will be depicted on-screen in the sequel.

Based on what fans saw in the movie's official trailer, all signs point to the fact that Rosalina will be more involved in the action in the movie, unlike her appearance in the game.

The brief but significant promo also confirmed that this version of Rosalina will have multiple new powers, which makes a ton of sense due to her position as "Watcher of the Stars."

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie revolves around Mario and Luigi's mission to prevent Bowser Jr.'s evil plan of restoring his father's legacy by disrupting the cosmic balance.

Nintendo's highly anticipated sequel is confirmed to have over 40 characters alongside a star-studded voice cast that includes the returning Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black, and many more. Newcomers Brie Larson and Benny Safdie join the sequel as Rosalina and Bowser Jr., respectively.

Every Main Power of Rosalina in Super Mario Galaxy Movie's New Promo

Platforming

Nintendo

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's latest promo confirmed that Rosalina has the ability of cosmic platforming as she jumps on top of a Bullet Bill to push her forward and act as a traversal method in the film.

While she didn't utilize this ability much in Super Smash Bros., it was quite notable that she would be doing some platforming like Mario and Peach in the movie, further cementing her major role in the grand scheme of things.

Nintendo

It's also worth noting that Rosalina made her platforming debut in the new Super Mario Wonder Expansion, meaning that this ability could also be later incorporated in future Mario games.

Gravitational Pull

Nintendo

Rosalina also exhibited her signature gravitational pull move from Super Smash Bros. and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the upcoming sequel.

This ability is designed to summon a gravitational field that draws in nearby items and redirects them to another direction. As seen in the promo, it can also allow her to neutralize projectile-heavy enemies.

Launch Star

Nintendo

In the Super Smash Bros. game, Rosalina's Up Special movie was called Launch Star, and this 10-second promo for The Super Galaxy Movie confirmed that this ability will be utilized in the sequel as a special skill for Brie Larson's character.

Launch Star allows Rosalina to conjure a rainbow-colored star that propels her and Luma to a great distance. This move seems crucial in launching Rosalina between planets and even galaxies.

Star Wand

Nintendo

A main anchor of Rosalina's powers stem from her Star Wand, a device that has innate cosmic magic and bonds and summons the Lumas whenever necessary.

The official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer revealed that the Star Wand is capable of single-handedly taking down a giant spider-like robot while also creating protective force fields, utilizing telekinesis, and deflect incoming projectiles from enemies.

The Star Wand also has a secret ability of summoning the Grand Star, an immensely powerful weapon that can reset the cosmos or inject newfound energy to the Comet Observatory.