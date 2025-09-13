Super Mario Galaxy Movie: Nintendo Confirms 10 Cast & Characters

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is real, coming to the big screen as Mario's hotly anticipated movie sequel. As was the case with the first Mario Bros. Movie, the upcoming animated sequel will feature a cast of colorful characters from across Nintendo's storied Mario mythos.

These residents of the Mushroom Kingdom included big names like Donkey Kong, Luigi, and (yes, even) Yoshi. Now that the franchise is headed to the stars, fans can expect an even wider breadth of characters from the Mario franchise. This could include the lovable Rosalina, the dastardly Wario, and the adorable Daisy.

Thankfully, fans will not have to speculate much longer, as the first teaser for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released online. It confirmed several Nintendo characters will participate in the sequel's space-faring action. Alongside the trailer, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment revealed returning names from the first movie fans will see in the new big-screen blockbuster.

Watch the full trailer below:

Every Character Confirmed To Be in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Mario

Illumination

Of course, The Mario Movie 2 will once again feature Chris Pratt's Mario. In the first film, the plucky New York plumber was thrust into an interdimensional adventure, as he and his brother were transported to the Mushroom Kingdom and became embroiled in an epic clash with the villainous Bowser.

Mario was one of the names Nintendo confirmed during The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's initial announcement. He also appeared in the short trailer, leaning up against a tree and taking a short nap, a direct reference to Mario's sleep state in various games like Super Mario 64 and Mario Sunshine.

Luigi

Illumination

Luigi was not present in the first Mario Movie 2 trailer, but his name was listed as one of the returning cast members for the sequel during the movie's initial Nintendo Direct unveiling. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Charlie Day played the long and lanky Mario brother in the first film, accompanying Mario on his adventure to the Mushroom Kingdom.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie sidelined Luigi for much of its animated story, as he was the one Mario bro to get kidnapped by the King of the Koopas, Bowser. Hopefully, as the story heads intergalactic, Luigi can get back in the action and prove his worth before a potential solo film that was teased.

Peach

Illumination

Princess Peach (played by Anya Taylor-Joy) proved to be anything but a damsel in distress in the first Mario Movie. Taylor-Joy's leader of the Mushroom Kingdom was one of the names listed in The Mario Galaxy Movie's initial cast listing, and she was referenced on a stained glass window in the film's first trailer.

Peach leads the Toads in Mushroom Kingdom, protecting the colorful realm and keeping guard over the ultra-powerful Superstar. She was key to Mario's becoming a hero in the first film, training him to take on Bowser.

Bowser

Illumination

After being defeated by Mario and his brother Luigi in the first film, the King of the Koopas will be back for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie next year. Voiced once again by Jack Black, Bowser serves as the Mario franchise's primary villain, constantly plotting to accumulate power and rule over the Mushroom Kingdom.

If the Galaxy Movie follows the events of the star-faring game from which it takes its name, the film will see Bowser head to the cosmos after stealing Peach's castle and going on an intergalactic search for superstars.

Toad

Illumination

Several Toads were seen in the Mario Galaxy Movie trailer. Some can be spotted fishing on the lake in front of Peach's castle, while others stand guard in front of the castle itself. Keegan-Michael Key is confirmed to return to the Mario Movie sequel as the voice of these mushroom-headed denizens.

While there are many Toads in the Mario Movie universe, one, in particular, has been dubbed 'the Toad.' The Toad is Peach's right-hand man and accompanies the princess on her adventure with Mario.

Kamek

Illumination

The only other name mentioned by Nintendo in its initial Super Mario Galaxy Movie reveal was Kamek. Voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson, Kamek is one of Bowser's loyal minions and the head of his Koopa army.

Kamek plays a key role in the Mario Galaxy video games. He commands Bowser's fleet of intergalactic airships and serves as a minor boss for players to face before taking on King Koopa himself.

Monty Mole

Illumination

In the Mario Movie 2 trailer, the first Nintendo character fans can spot after Mario himself is the adorable Monty Mole.

The classic Mario enemy (who dates back to Super Mario World on the Super Nintendo) pops up from the dirt down the hill from where Mario is taking a nap to kick off the trailer.

Cheep Cheep

Illumination

Another long-standing Mario enemy in the Mario Galaxy Movie teaser comes seconds after Monty's appearance, swimming in the lake bordering Peach's castle.

Cheep Cheeps are the large-lipped fish known for swimming in the waters of the Mushroom Kingdom, having appeared in nearly every Mario game to date.

Biddybuds

Illumination

Biddybuds were also in the first Mario Movie, making a brief appearance as Mario and friends traversed the Mushroom Kingdom, and it looks like they are back for the sequel.

Fans can spot a group of these colorful winged foes floating around a large tree in the distance during the teaser. The fast camera movements make it hard to make out, but looking closely, it is hard to deny that the beloved Mario enemies are there.

Luma

Illumination

Lastly, the teaser ends with a Luma appearing on-screen and letting out a hearty, "Let's-a-go!" Lumas were among the most exciting inclusions in the first Mario movie, seemingly teasing that the franchise may go to the stars.

Lumas are key to the Galaxy games' story. They are star-like creatures that inhabit space and are the adopted children of the intergalactic princess, Rosalina. After Bowser depowers their home at the Comet Observatory, Mario is forced to search the galaxy for superstars to help bring the space station back to life.