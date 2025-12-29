2026's Clone Wars Sequel Will Abandon 1 Villain Mainstay from the Original Show

As the year winds down, Star Wars revealed the first official plot synopsis for its 2026 Clone Wars sequel series, which confirms it will be leaving behind a key element of the original show. The animated story of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will continue in 2026 with the release of Maul: Shadow Lord, a new Disney+ series centered on the iconic Darth Maul. Various teases of the new show have made their way out since its announcement at Star Wars Celebration 2025, yet a specific plot breakdown has eluded fans.

Star Sam Witwer previously hinted that the new streaming series will focus on Maul realizing the reality of the new post-Jedi galaxy, essentially asking, "How do I feel now that I'm the Joker and Batman's dead?" There have also been various rumors of Maul taking on a new apprentice, as well as a few other scant details about the hotly anticipated show.

Luckily for fans, Star Wars has released a plot description for the new Maul show for the very first time that teases how it differs from The Clone Wars. As part of Star Wars' latest partnership announcement with Marvel Comics, Lucasfilm revealed the first plot synopsis for Maul: Shadow Lord.

Revealing the new Shadow Lord prequel comic, titled Star Wars: Shadow of Maul, the star-faring franchise revealed that the 2026 Clone Wars sequel will center on Maul as he "[rebuilds] his criminal syndicate on Janix, a planet untouched by the Empire:"

"The upcoming animated show, 'Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord,' will reveal Maul’s plan to rebuild his criminal syndicate on Janix, a planet untouched by the Empire."

This new setting is significant, as it abandons one crucial part of The Clone Wars' backdrop, which was fully set in galactic locations touched by the influence of Darth Sidious. Janix moves past this, allowing Maul to exist on a world free from manipulation by Emperor Palpatine and his malicious Empire.

The official announcement expounds, describing some of the setting of this new comic (and presumably the 2026 Star Wars series). "Welcome to Janix, a neon-lit, shadow-soaked maze of a planet that lies beyond the reach of the Empire," the comic reveal reads, "Captain Brander Lawson is doing his best to navigate the law...as the looming threat of the shadow lord, Maul, nears:"

"Welcome to Janix, a neon-lit, shadow-soaked maze of a planet that lies beyond the reach of the Empire. Captain Brander Lawson is doing his best to navigate the law in a lawless territory. He’s joined by his partner, a droid nicknamed Two Boots, as they face off against scheming crime bosses... and as the looming threat of the shadow lord, Maul, nears!"

Maul: Shadow Lord has not been given any specific release date, but has been confirmed to debut sometime in 2026. The new series stars Sam Witwer as his fan-favorite former Sith lord, finding his place in the galaxy after the fall of the Jedi. The Star Wars: Shadow of Maul prequel comic will introduce audiences to the characters and world of the 2026 series. The first of this five-issue comic run arrives on March 4, 2026.

Maul: Shadow Lord Can Fill In a Massive Star Wars Blank

After months of speculating, it seems as though fans were right, and Maul: Shadow Lord will, in fact, fill in a massive blank sitting empty on the Star Wars timeline.

While plenty of the gap between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope has been explored over the years, one character whose post-Clone Wars story still has some gaping holes is Darth Maul.

Fans, of course, saw the character as part of Star Wars Rebels, and then again in Solo: A Star Wars Story. However, everything before his surprise appearance in Solo's closing moments remains a mystery. Well, it seems that Maul: Shadow Lord will explore exactly that time period.

One of the biggest questions fans have about Maul, following the Clone Wars series, was what exactly the Sith lord had been doing since the fall of the Jedi. In his brief Solo cameo, he is confirmed to still be in charge of the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate. According to this new plot synopsis, his tenure as crime lord ran continuously from the end of the Clone Wars to Solo.

So, it seems the series will be focused on him recentering his criminal enterprises in the new galaxy. Janix seems like it will make for an ideal base of operations to build Crimson Dawn up away from the overseeing eye of the Empire, allowing it to become the criminal superpower they have proven to be over the years.