Report: Avengers: Secret Wars Will Avoid Major 'Endgame' Error

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to avoid the Russo Brothers' biggest regret with Avengers: Endgame (and it is a good sign). The Multiverse Saga capper is set for a 2027 release, a year after Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026. Past reports claimed that Secret Wars would emulate Doomsday's production strategy by adopting a five-month filming schedule to ensure smooth sailing behind the scenes. While this move is already a vast improvement over what Marvel Studios did with Endgame during the Infinity Saga, it seems even better based on a new update.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman reported that Avengers: Secret Wars is set to begin filming in August, a smart and deliberate improvement from the rushed production timeline (and biggest blunder) of Avengers: Endgame in 2018.

This production timeline gives the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios plenty of time to properly complete reshoots of Avengers: Doomsday and finish the bulk of post-production on the movie, well ahead of kicking off production on Secret Wars.

The pair of filmmakers wrapped filming with the rest of the cast and crew of Avengers: Doomsday in September 2025, but reshoots are still bound to happen, as Red Guardian star David Harbour recently confirmed that production is set to return to London soon.

In February 2019, the Russos told CinemaBlend that one of their biggest regrets with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame was how they filmed them back-to-back with only three weeks in between.

"We wouldn’t shoot them back-to-back."

This strategy didn't give them enough time to take a breath and properly prepare for Endgame. While Endgame was highly praised and adored by fans, and it achieved impressive box office results, it would've been great if the filmmakers, cast, and crew had a little more time for reflection and script tweaks to improve the film even further.

Thankfully, this new report would address concerns that Secret Wars will be rushed, as it would have the same amount of time, effort, and dedication as Doomsday.

Not much is known about the plot of Avengers: Secret Wars, but it is reasonable to assume it will address whatever game-changing ending Doomsday delivers on the big screen.

Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to release in theaters on December 17, 2027.

Marvel Studios

Aside from not rushing Avengers: Doomsday's reshoots, Marvel Studios' strategy of taking its time with Avengers: Secret Wars is a brilliant move, as it would allow the Russo Brothers to refine the former's post-production and address any upcoming setback it may experience.

By taking it one step at a time, Marvel is ensuring that the qualities of the next two Avengers movies will be better than those delivered during the Infinity Saga, which is reassuring given that the scale of the Multiverse Saga is bigger than the previous one.

Doomsday and Secret Wars already have a lot of moving parts, including their cast members (61 confirmed and rumored actors are already slated to appear in Doomsday), so it is only fitting that Marvel Studios would apply a buffer between the two movies.

Secret Wars also has a huge responsibility to deliver a major "reset" for the MCU, and it is only right that the Russo Brothers enter the movie's production with a clearer headspace and a proper creative foundation, without thinking much about what happened with Doomsday's behind-the-scenes drama.

Doing so would also allow Marvel Studios to correct past mistakes with Doomsday, apply the necessary measures to Secret Wars, and ensure its quality is top-notch, which is important as it looks to regain momentum ahead of its new chapter: The Mutant Saga.