Star Wars Announces New Horror Project Releasing In 2026

Star Wars is leaning into horror, with Lucasfilm announcing a brand-new project set to release in 2026. While the franchise has rarely embraced outright scares with Revenge of the Sith in 2005 marking its first PG-13 entry, darker tones have gradually become more common in modern installments. Even so, Star Wars has never produced an R-rated film or TV-MA series, making this upcoming horror classification a notable new entry.

A new Star Wars horror novel is on the way, with a release date set for September 1, 2026. The upcoming unnamed book is being written by Kiersten White, who previously worked with the franchise on 2022's Star Wars: Padawan, which follows a teenage Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The new project is being described as a "chilling horror-themed middle grade novel," centering the story on a young girl haunted by an evil presence as she attempts to solve a nightmarish mystery:

"Venture beyond the dark side in this chilling horror-themed middle grade novel based on the Star Wars galaxy. Haunted by an evil presence, a young girl tries to solve a nightmarish mystery. Is her bogeyman a Sith…or something darker? Horror readers and Star Wars fans of all ages will thrill to this fright-filled middle grade novel."

Star Wars

What that "something darker" could be remains a mystery, especially in a universe where Sith Lords already represent some of the most terrifying forces imaginable.

Still, the book clearly aims for a lighter brand of horror, as it is targeted at readers ages 8-12 (listed as a "Middle Grade Novel"), suggesting a spooky, suspense-driven tone rather than anything truly disturbing.

This also isn't entirely new territory for Star Wars on the page, as the franchise has been flirting with horror for decades through novels and comics. Spooky standouts include Star Wars: Dark Legends, the zombie-focused Death Troopers and Red Harvest, and the Galaxy of Fear book series.

While the new book keeps things firmly in child-age territory, there are growing signs that a more mainstream horror Star Wars project could be on the horizon.

Around the time Andor Season 2 was preparing to debut, director Tony Gilroy revealed that a secret horror project was already "in the works" at Lucasfilm, suggesting the studio is actively exploring the genre beyond publishing.

Gilroy didn't clarify whether the project is a film or a Disney+ series, but his comments indicate that a darker, more overtly horror-focused Star Wars entry could eventually make its way to screens, not just bookshelves.

How Star Wars Can Expand Into Horror

If Lucasfilm truly wants to embrace horror in a major way, the groundwork already exists within the franchise's lore. One of the most obvious routes would be adapting Project Blackwing, the infamous Sith experiment that created zombie-like stormtroopers in Death Troopers.

At the same time, Star Wars doesn't need to rely solely on zombies to make horror work. Characters like Darth Plagueis, whose Legends experiments involved repeatedly killing and resurrecting his apprentice, offer disturbing concepts that could push the franchise into genuinely unsettling territory if adapted for live-action.

That said, fan reaction to the rumored horror project remains cautious at best. Viewers seem hesitant to believe anything until a trailer or official announcement appears, and even then, with Star Wars, it's always a guessing game.