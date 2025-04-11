New Star Wars Horror Project Teased By Andor Director

Andor director Tony Gilroy recently let slip that a horror project is currently "in the works" at Lucasfilm.

All eyes are on Andor right now. The second and final season of the Diego Luna-led Disney+ series is set to premiere with its first three episodes on April 22. Following Andor will be Tales of the Underworld, coming on May 4 (which is also Star Wars Day). The episodes of that series will focus on Cad Bane and Asajj Ventress.

Aside from those Disney+ shows, Star Wars has some other projects in the works, but there is apparently a secret title in development under a different genre than fans are used to when it comes to the galaxy far, far away.

Tony Gilroy Reveals Secret Horror Star Wars Project

Andor is the next Star Wars project to be released, and since it will be premiering on Disney+ on April 22, the show had a red carpet premiere in London, England.

At that event, Andor's writer and director Tony Gilroy revealed to Business Insider that an unannounced Star Wars project is currently "in the works."

However, the most shocking part of Gilroy's comment was that it was in response to a question about horror. So, the Andor director's words teased that Lucasfilm is currently developing an unannounced horror project:

"They’re already doing that. I think they’re doing that. I think that’s in the works, yeah."

However, it is important to note that Gilroy did not specify whether this mystery project is supposed to be a feature film or a Disney+ series.

What Could a Star Wars Horror Project Be About?

Death Troopers

The most well-known instance of horror in the Star Wars universe is undoubtedly Project Blackwing. Essentially, Project Blackwing was a military project researched by Sith scientists in the Empire in hopes of achieving immortality.

The result was a viral agent that turned its hosts into mindless zombies.

Since Project Blackwing is canon in Star Wars, Lucasfilm could develop a film or a series depicting the event from start to finish.

However, it is equally likely that this project will be entirely new. The Mandalorian already brought in some slight horror when it depicted ice spiders in Season 2.

It is possible that monster horror could once again be brought into the Star Wars universe, but many fans may want something more psychological.

The Darth Plagueis novel is not canon, but it includes some horror elements. Plagueis was finally revealed at the end of The Acolyte, but that series was canceled.

However, it is possible that Plagueis' story could be told in another project. In Legends, it was said that Plagueis conducted experiments on Darth Venamis that were so horrific even Palpatine was disturbed by them.

These experiments included killing Venamis and then bringing him back to life, then repeating the process over and over. The worst part of the trials, though, was that Venamis could still feel the effects of his previous deaths after being brought back to life.

If Plagueis' story is brought to life in a show or film, fans would likely see some horror elements included.

