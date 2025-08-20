A new image has MCU fans reeling, as the actors for adult Billy and Tommy Maximoff were pictured together. Since the Maximoff twins' introduction as children in 2021's WandaVision, Marvel Studios enthusiasts have been itching to see the pair appear on-screen as their grown-up super-powered selves. Fans got at least part of their wish in last year's Agatha All Along, as Joe Locke brought to life an adult take on Billy (aka the spell-slinging Wiccan).

Locke's arrival in the MCU as the souped-up sorcerer son of the Scarlet Witch has seemingly laid the path for a Maximoff twin reunion coming for the franchise. And with Ruaridh Mollica cast as Tommy in Vision Quest in 2026, both twins appearing on-screen together seems closer than ever. The adult Billy and Tommy actors are playing into the anticipation surrounding their characters' on-screen reunion.

In a new picture shared online (via @reiislocked on X), the MCU's adult Billy and Tommy Maixmoff actors, Joe Locke and Ruaridh Mollica, were seen sharing the lens together, sparking a wave of giddy excitement among Marvel fans waiting for the pair of actors to appear in the MCU together.

The image shows the pair of Marvel actors taking a selfie in an elevator. It does not look to be MCU-associated in any way other than the two actors coincidentally playing twins in the super-powered movie and TV franchise.

Locke and Mollica are set to appear together in a new West End play, Clarkston, which starts its nine-week run in London's Trafalgar Theater on September 17.

Locke can be seen now on Agatha All Along on Disney+ as the magic-using Wiccan; however, Mollica has yet to appear in the MCU as the super-speeding Speed/Tommy Maximoff. The adult Tommy actor should debut in next year's Vision Quest, and no Maximoff twin reunion has been announced as of this article's writing.

When Will the MCU Maximoff Twins Reunite?

After the dramatic events of WandaVision's climax blinked Wanda Maximoff's twins out of existence, fans have been ravenous to see the iconic comic book brothers back on screen in the Marvel Studios franchise.

Billy and Tommy are big names in the Marvel world. Both become high-ranking members of the Young Avengers/Champions team, for which Kevin Feige and the MCU brain trust seem to be laying the groundwork.

If one were to guess where Billy and Tommy will reunite in the MCU, a potential Young Avengers project feels like the best bet at the moment.

Of course, Billy could also pop up in Vision Quest, setting up whatever this Young Avengers project will be, but it is more likely the pair will finally meet again in the team-up title rather than somewhere else.

There have been reports that Marvel Studios sees Young Avengers as a part of its post-Avengers: Secret Wars plans. So, it may be a couple more years before Locke and Mollica's Marvel characters share the screen in the MCU..