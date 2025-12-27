Roku Reveals 'Hello, Carol' Greeting to Celebrate Pluribus Finale

Roku users have received a surprise for the Pluribus Season 1 finale. Apple TV+'s new most-watched show concluded its debut season on December 24 with a much-anticipated finale that provided some huge turning points in the journeys of Carol (Rhea Seehorn) and Manousos (Carlos Manuel Vesga). Pluribus' marketing has gained notoriety thanks to its clever and cryptic methods in the lead-up to the show's release, and the latest ploy on Roku is another example.

Pluribus comes from Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, but ahead of its release, very little was known about the Apple TV+ show. It was soon revealed to be about a happiness virus that turned the majority of humans on Earth into a hive mind, bar a few outliers. However, Pluribus' marketing tactics have kept audiences engaged with the show and its sci-fi world.

Why Roku City Says 'Hello, Carol' Is Thanks to Some Clever Marketing

The latest marketing tactic from Apple TV+ is aimed at Roku users, with the platform's Roku City featuring a Pluribus Easter egg.

Roku City is the name of the fictional virtual metropolis depicted on the screensavers of Roku streaming devices. The backdrop is known for hiding Easter eggs related to different Hollywood releases. For example, in 2023, Roku City was rebranded to promote the release of the Barbie movie, with the movie's release date featured on the city's animated theater billboard.

Apple TV+ has now employed a similar tactic for Pluribus. Ahead of the Season 1 finale's release on December 24, the Roku City cinema billboard began displaying the words "Hello, Carol."

This phrase is a common one in the show, as the hive mind has a habit of greeting Seehorn's character, Carol, in this manner. It became particularly repetitive through the Others' use of a pre-recorded voicemail, which began with the words "Hello Carol...". It would greet Seehorn's character every time she called to request something.

"Hello, Carol" also became something of a tagline for Pluribus' marketing campaign. Early on in the campaign, audiences were able to call a phone number that led them to a pre-recorded message that said, "Hi Carol. We're so glad you called. We can't wait for you to join us."

Throughout Pluribus' run, it was also common for the Others to use billboards and signs to communicate with Carol, particularly after they vacated Albuquerque and resorted to contacting her from a distance.

Roku City's "Hello, Carol" sign is just another subtle nod to Pluribus' marketing campaign, enticing even more audience members to jump on the bandwagon of the show. While Pluribus has been criticised for its slow pacing, the TV show is striking a chord with audiences, surpassing Severance to become Apple TV's most-watched original series.

What to Expect After Pluribus' Season Finale

Apple TV

Now that Pluribus' finale has aired, all eyes are on Apple TV+ to see what will happen next. Thankfully, the series has been renewed for Season 2, meaning there will be more to Carol's story.

Unfortunately, fans may have to wait a while, as creator Vince Gilligan told The Hollywood Reporter that a rumored May 2026 production start date is improbable, and warned that "it’s going to be a while between seasons."

The Pluribus Season 1 finale left audiences with plenty of questions. After a season of slowly revealing new facts about the hive mind (like their dark Soylent Green-style secret), Episode 9 finally brought Carol and Manousos' journeys together. The duo were the only unaffected humans on Earth who seemed to want to undo the hive mind virus, but even in Episode 9, Carol struggled to commit to their cause.

Manousos, who had travelled cross-country from Paraguay to meet Carol, seemed to make headway on breaking through the hive mind's defences. However, it was the Others' revelation that they were working on a workaround to breach Carol's immunity that led her to turn against them and rejoin Manousos in his efforts. When the series returns for Season 2, Manousos and Carol will have plenty to do in a short time to try to save the world.