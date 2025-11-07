Pluribus represents the return of legendary Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gillian to the world of TV. This time, Gillian gets to bring his trademark quality to the world of science fiction, and it's a wild time. The series stars Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, a jaded fantasy book author who finds herself to be one of the last remaining individuals on the planet with any sort of free will after a virus has combined the world's population into one hivemind—leaving the world's most miserable resident to try and save the world from happiness.

The Direct was on the red carpet for the show's premiere in Los Angeles, where we were able to speak with stars Karolina Wydra (Zosia) and Samba Schutte (Mr. Diabaté) about their characters and how the show tackles the concept of toxic positivity.

Wydra, who plays Zosia, a presentation of the world itself, noted how "It's pretty incredible to live in the world [when] you don't have to worry about anything," though, admittedly, "at the cost of individuality [and] free thought."

Schutte remarked how the show is "a great study of human nature, how we deal with change, [and] how we accept people being positive around you while you have the worst things happen to you in your life."

Pluribus is now streaming on Apple TV.

Pluribus and Toxic Positivity

Apple TV

"This Is a Great Study of Human Nature

The Direct: "The show is tackling a lot. But to me, one of the key messages that I see in it is about toxic positivity. Can you talk about how the show kind of addresses that and integrates it into the high concept?"

Karolina Wydra: I'm very protective of Zosia and her belief system, because stepping into that role, you have to blindly believe in all that she stands for, and the world that she's in, that she's fully committed to it. And so, yeah, the happiness is definitely—It's a world of, I don't know, it's a tough one. It's like, it's a world of serenity and peace and no suffering, no prejudice, time, right? But think about it. It's pretty incredible to live in the world [when] you don't have to worry about anything. At the cost of individuality, free thought, you know. So, there is that...

Samba Schutte: I mean, this is a great study of human nature, how we deal with change, how we accept people being positive around you while you have the worst things happen to you in your life, very much like how it is in LA, basically. But I think it's a really great show, because it makes you think about, how would I be in this world? Would I want to be an individual who is by themselves, or would I want to be with everyone else? Would I want to be happy? Or would I want, you know, my free will to be miserable? And I think a lot of people are going to be talking about what they would be, who they would be. I myself know I'd be an individual, but I'd be a happy individual.

Bringing Karolina Wydra's Individuality Into a Character Without Any

Apple TV

Karolina Wydra is Everyone Across the World All at Once.

The Direct: "Your character is, obviously, the world, but you're still portraying someone. And so how do you balance that, you know, being someone who is everyone, but also injecting your own individuality into that performance?"

Karolina Wydra: Well, this is the interesting bit. I think the individuality for Zosia is what I think Carol, who Rhea Seehorn plays, would like because Zosia, prior to the joining, I don't know who she would be, and I didn't focus on that, because I would only focus on the Zosia that is today. And so the moments of individuality are literally for who I believe Carol might think would please her.

Samda Schutte Hopes Audiences Don't Think Mr. Diabaté Is Creepy

Apple TV+

"I Really Hope My Character Doesn't Come Across as Sleazy..."

The Direct: "Your character is a little crazy. He's doing whatever he wants. How do you think people are going to react to him?"

Samba Schutte: I really hope my character doesn't come across as sleazy or creepy, because that was not the intention. I think I play him more as a kid who was in a candy shop, who's so excited with all the options he's been given. You know, imagine you've won the lottery, and now you can have everything you want. So for me, it's that wild, wide-eyed, bewildering, exciting thing that I wanted to play. So I hope people talk about that and my amazing outfits.

The full interview can be seen here:

