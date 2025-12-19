Pluribus Creator Explains Why the Show Is So Slow Paced

Pluribus is Apple TV+'s new most-watched show, but the sci-fi series has received its share of complaints. Created by The X-Files and Breaking Bad's Vince Gilligan, Pluribus stars Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, one of the few survivors of a happiness virus that overtakes Earth. Despite its popularity, one consistent criticism aimed at Pluribus is the show's pacing.

Pluribus premiered on Apple TV+ on November 7, 2025. Rhea Seehorn stars alongside Karolina Wydra, Carlos-Manuel Vesga, and Samba Schutte. The first season comprises nine episodes, with the finale set to debut on December 24, 2025.

Why Is Pluribus So Slow? Vince Gilligan Wants Fans to 'Savor' the Show

Pluribus has a methodical pace to it that is often in stark contrast to the fast-paced or action-packed TV shows on network or cable. Gilligan addressed complaints against Pluribus' pacing with IndieWire, telling the outlet that "There’s so many things in life that benefit from taking your time." The creator added that "one of the best gifts the fans have given us is patience," which allows the show to be intentional with its pacing:

Vince Gilligan: "They give us the gift of time. They will stick with us so that we can slow down the editing, slow down the pacing… Not just to be slow, but because it’s great to be able to take your time with everything, with a meal, with a good book, sitting by the fire. There’s so many things in life that benefit from taking your time and enjoying them and savoring them. And our fans allow us, the directors and the writers and the actors, to do that with our show, and it makes all the difference. The more things we do, the more confident we get that we don’t have to speed things along unnecessarily or artificially."

When asked whether he was concerned about viewers being turned off by the show's pacing, Gilligan didn't seem worried. The industry veteran said "you can keep a show on the air with fewer viewers than you could have in the past," suggesting he doesn't feel pressured to conform to any complaints:

"The sad thing about TV over the last 30 years is that every show, even the hit shows, now have so many fewer viewers. Back in the day, you could have the final episode of ‘M.A.S.H.,’ have nearly 100 million people watching it, that’s never going to come back, that’s gone forever. The good news is that you can keep a show on the air with fewer viewers than you could have in the past, and that’s a wonderful, freeing thing. When I finally got my brain around that, it made me very happy… The final episode of ‘Breaking Bad’ only had like 11 million viewers, and back in the day on ‘X-Files,’ we would have been canceled for 11 million viewers. But then you say to yourself, ‘Yeah, but man, [which] viewers?’ "

Pluribus' long-drawn-out mystery and character-focused approach is in keeping with a style Gilligan became known for on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. In Pluribus' case, the show's concept was famously left out of Apple TV's marketing, inviting audiences in with an aura of mystery, the plot of which is still being slowly breadcrumbed throughout Pluribus' first season (and will continue into a confirmed second season).

Why Pluribus's Pacing Works

Apple TV+

While some may be averse to Pluribus' slow pace, it is something that many fans of Gilligan's work have become accustomed to and is a core part of the appeal of the auteur's style.

In an era of television where the mandate has become increasingly focused on telling rather than showing, Pluribus' deliberate pacing and slow-burn narrative arcs aim to do the opposite, immersing viewers in the story and with the characters rather than rushing them through it. While this approach may clash with viewers who have become accustomed to the fast-paced storytelling style prevalent on many streamers nowadays, Pluribus' pace is also its strength, as it provides an option for audiences who prefer a more intentional style of storytelling.

The pace also suits the plot of Pluribus, as the mystery of the show's premise (which is littered with dark twists and turns) encourages audiences to return each week to uncover new pieces of the puzzle that may lead to answers.

Whatever the case, Pluribus seems to be striking a chord with audiences, as Apple TV recently announced it had overtaken Severance as the streamer's most-watched show ever.