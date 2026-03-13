Disney+ Makes MCU History With Netflix Reboot Slate

Daredevil: Born Again made Hell's Kitchen one of the most sought-after corners of the MCU on Disney+. The story of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock grew from just a Netflix revival into a multi-year commitment from Marvel Studios. Season 2 premieres on March 24, and Season 3 is already locked in for March 2027. There's a lot of ambition behind the show, and this makes it a huge part of Phase 6.

That back-to-back scheduling is an MCU first. No live-action Disney+ series has ever released two seasons within a single phase, until now. Born Again Seasons 2 and 3 both fall inside Phase 6, making this an interesting piece of Marvel Studios history. And with the rest of the Netflix-era cast circling a return, the show is only getting bigger.

The Netflix era had a massive following, and it's no surprise Marvel is showing this much confidence in the show. From 2015 to 2019, Marvel Television produced a run of street-level crime dramas for Netflix, which included Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher, before the entire slate was cancelled. Despite their popularity, those shows spent years in limbo with their canonical status unresolved. Then Charlie Cox's Daredevil appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin showed up in Hawkeye. It was official, the Netflix era was MCU canon.

Born Again formalized this reunion, and now, the rest of that original cast is watching closely as the franchise grows. Most of them want back in, with several having said so publicly in considerable detail.

Every MCU Star Leading Marvel Studios' Netflix Reboot Era

Charlie Cox

Marvel Television

Charlie Cox is the main man of Born Again and the primary reason fans tune in. He played Matt Murdock across three Netflix seasons of Daredevil, returned for cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and now leads Born Again. With Season 2 not far away and Season 3 already greenlit, Cox's future in the MCU looks brighter than ever. The actor himself is keen on doing bigger things in the broader universe.

Cox even indicated his eagerness to see a Daredevil-Avengers crossover but noted that there would need to be a compelling reason for it, given that Matt often prefers to work alone. It'll be intriguing to see a dynamic like that play out in the MCU.

Jon Bernthal's Punisher, a character from Matt Murdock's corner of the MCU, is making a major crossover into Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though. The Phase 6 film arrives after Born Again Season 2, so it's not far-fetched to think Cox could get his dream crossover in the future.

Vincent D'Onofrio

Marvel Television

Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk is the only Netflix Marvel character who has consistently appeared across every phase of the revival. He was in Hawkeye, then Echo, and now plays a big role in both seasons of Born Again as New York City's mayor. D'Onofrio is not slowing down.

D'Onofrio's MCU future, however, came into question at one point when Charlie Cox used the phrase "final season" during an appearance at GalaxyCon to describe Season 2. D'Onofrio was quick to clarify on social media that their arc was not ending anytime soon. He noted that Season 3 was likely to happen, which it eventually did.

When Season 3 was formally announced in September 2025, D'Onofrio celebrated on social media, posting a single "3" after Marvel Television's Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum confirmed the greenlight. This said a lot about his investment in the character. It's worth noting that Arty Froushan, who plays Buck Cashman, Wilson Fisk's associate, also confirmed that he reprises his role in Season 3.

On the movie side, D'Onofrio has been candid about his desire to feature in MCU films but noted one key problem. Kingpin debuted in the comics as a Spider-Man villain, and Sony retains certain rights related to that character's use in film. There's a chance that Marvel and Sony will resolve those rights, but the timeline is unclear. For now, D'Onofrio Fisk remains a television presence for the foreseeable future.

Krysten Ritter

Marvel Television

Krysten Ritter's return is the biggest Defenders development in Phase 6, outside of Cox himself. Ritter plays Jessica Jones in Born Again Season 2, marking her first MCU appearance since the end of her titular show in 2019. Winderbaum described her role in the season as comparable in scale to Jon Bernthal's Punisher role in Season 1, making her a major presence.

Beyond Season 2, the indications are that Jessica Jones is going much further. In October 2025, Winderbaum appeared on the Phase Hero podcast and was asked directly when a Jessica Jones: Born Again series might happen. His answer, "maybe sooner than you think," sparked immediate speculation that a standalone revival is in development. This would be amazing for Disney+'s slate as it would expand the street-level corner of the MCU.

Ritter contributed to that speculation herself. During her panel at LA Comic Con, when asked what she would want to explore with the character next, Ritter said there was a lot of unexplored territory and then stopped herself, saying she would not be giving anything away.

The way she walked on eggshells about her future signals something might be cooking. We all know how much of a tight lid MCU President Kevin Feige loves to keep on juicy details. Ritter's secretive vibe and Winderbaum's tease could signal a bright future for Jessica Jones in the MCU beyond Born Again.

Jon Bernthal

Marvel Television

Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle is the Netflix revival character with the most confirmed future work. He appeared in Born Again Season 1 and is set to return in two projects in 2026: a standalone Punisher Disney+ Special Presentation he co-wrote with director Reinaldo Marcus Green and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, his first appearance in a non-adult-rated Marvel project.

The Punisher built his reputation on TV-MA violence, war-zone brutality, and relentless punishment of criminals. A PG-13 Spider-Man film felt like a tonal mismatch. Bernthal addressed those concerns and gave assurances that his character was not going soft in the MCU. He indicated that the Punisher Special Presentation will include the level of brutality expected of Frank Castle.

The Special Presentation will reportedly have Ma Gnucci, a notorious crime boss from the comics, as its main villain. With a potent villain like that, the stakes would be at an all-time high. Of all the Netflix Marvel alumni, Bernthal is arguably the one most embedded in the current MCU release schedule

Rosario Dawson

Marvel Television

Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple was the connective tissue of the entire Netflix Marvel universe. She appeared in five of the six shows: Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, functioning as the unofficial medic of Hell's Kitchen. Her absence from Born Again so far is one of the most conspicuous gaps in the revival.

Dawson has been clear that the absence is not of her choosing. At Fan Expo Boston 2024, she told the audience she had spent the evening before the panel at dinner with Vincent D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox, and others from the old cast. She said she would love to return, that Marvel and Disney have her number, and that all they need to do is call.

Dawson's enthusiasm to reprise the role is not new. Also in 2024, when a fan on social media asked if she would return to the MCU now that the Netflix shows were officially canon, Dawson responded with one word and a hashtag: "Of course! #unfinishedbusiness."

Mike Colter

Marvel Television

Mike Colter played Luke Cage across two Netflix seasons and The Defenders. He is the only major Defender without a confirmed MCU return, and as of early 2026, he is actively working to change that.

In an exclusive interview with The Direct at Fan Expo Vancouver 2026, Colter confirmed ongoing conversations with Marvel. He said Jessica Jones' confirmed return to the MCU proved that Marvel takes the Netflix era seriously, and added: "It'd be a shame for me not to pop back up." That followed comments he made on the On That Note podcast in January 2026, where he acknowledged having conversations with the studio but declined to say more.

Colter outlined two conditions for his return. He wants the character to be given a proper story and a role that reflects who Luke Cage is. And he wants creative elements that honor what made the Netflix series work, specifically the Harlem setting, the social context, and the tensions within the community that defined the character.

Luke Cage has a natural entry point when Jessica Jones returns. The two characters share significant history, and any solo Jessica Jones revival would have an obvious reason to revisit Harlem and its residents. Whether that path runs through a Born Again season, a Jones spinoff, or something else is still unknown, but Colter is definitely interested in returning.

Finn Jones

Marvel Television

Finn Jones played Danny Rand across two Netflix seasons of Iron Fist and the Defenders crossover. His show was the most critically maligned of the Netflix Marvel run, panned for weak execution and an underwhelming debut. The years since softened that reception, but the critical record remains a factor in how Marvel has approached the character's revival.

Jones has been public about wanting another chance. In an interview with Variety, he was blunt about wanting back in and noted that he was aware of the critiques and wanted to prove people wrong. The actor asked for another "f*cking chance."

That chance may be materializing. In October last year, Jones posted an image of a neon dojo sign to his Instagram story, triggering immediate speculation that he was back in martial arts training for a role. Around the same time, Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane confirmed that the creative team had discussed bringing Iron Fist into the show.

Iron Fist's return, if it comes, would complete the original Defenders lineup. Danny Rand is a K'un-Lun mystic and a billionaire, two qualities that give writers plenty of material to update for the modern MCU. Jones' character could be done justice via his own Disney+ show under the Marvel Studios umbrella.