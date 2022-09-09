First Look: Daredevil’s Charlie Cox Makes MCU Disney+ Debut as Matt Murdock

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to feature the small screen return of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock, but his role in the MCU series is still unknown. The Devil of Hell's Kitchen first appeared at the end of the show's second official trailer, and since then, fans have been speculating on which episode would Daredevil make his presence felt.

She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany previously described Daredevil's return as "amazing," teasing that her character will be "best friends" with Murdock in the series. Meanwhile, series producer Jessica Gao revealed that fans will see "a lighter side of that character," indicating that his presence will fit in the comedic side of the show.

Now, ahead of the final five episodes of the series, a brand new trailer has showcased another look at Daredevil's return.

She-Hulk Reveals First Look at Matt Murdock

She-Hulk's mid-season trailer offered the first look at Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in a Marvel Studios Disney+ project, giving fans a sneak peek at the dynamic between him and Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters.

The new footage reveals Murdock telling Walters that she's in a unique position to "do some real good."

Marvel Studios

It also unveiled a new look at Daredevil's red and yellow suit that hadn't been seen in past promotional footage:

Marvel Studios

A stunning look at Murdock's golden cowl was also released in the new trailer, showing him turning around to look at She-Hulk after flipping over her:

Marvel Studios

In a hilarious moment, Walters can be seen telling the camera that "this guy is really doing it for me" as she learns more about the Man Without Fear.

Marvel Studios

The trailer can be seen below:

What Brings Daredevil to She-Hulk's World?

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 4.

The latest She-Hulk trailer gave fans a solid tease of what to expect when Daredevil makes his appearance in the MCU series.

Based on the footage, it seems that most of it take place in a single episode. This doesn't confirm that Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock will only appear in one installment, as it's possible that he will still return to help Jennifer Walters in either the penultimate episode or the finale.

She-Hulk Episode 4's ending might have already set up Daredevil's comeback due to the fact that Titania is suing Walters over the trademark of the name She-Hulk. The trailer indicated that Walters is seeking the help of her co-worker, Renée Elise Goldsberry's Mallory Book, to represent her in court, meaning that Murdock could end up representing Titania.

That said, there's a high chance that a Murdock vs. Walters clash in court will likely happen in addition to the team-up that the trailer featured.

Meanwhile, in the same trailer, Daredevil and She-Hulk can be seen investigating an abandoned warehouse together. It's possible that Murdock will find out Titania's secrets, thus prompting him to ask Walters for help.

In the end, Murdock could eventually resign as Titania's lawyer, giving Walters a chance to win the case.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's first four episodes are now streaming on Disney+.