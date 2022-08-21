She-Hulk: Which Episodes Will Daredevil Appear?

The promotional campaign for Marvel Studios' latest MCU Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, was a roller coaster of a ride, to say the least. While the lows involved substantial CGI backlash, many of the highs centered around the series' teases of comic book cameos, with none making a bigger splash than that of Charlie Cox's Daredevil.

Due to She-Hulk being a legal, courtroom-style comedy, the opportunities for cameos and crossovers are greater than other MCU Disney+ series to date. And, due to Charlie Cox's return as "really good lawyer" Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans viewed Daredevil as a top contender.

In weeks leading up She-Hulk's Disney+ premiere, Marvel Studios shocked fans by actually confirming Daredevil's presence in the show via a new teaser at San Diego Comic-Con. And if a shot of him sporting his red and yellow suit wasn't enough, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that the hero's own Disney+ series: Daredevil: Born Again.

But as Marvel fans know all too well, with every answer comes a new question, which is when during She-Hulk's nine-episode run will Matt Murdock finally appear.

So, in the spirit of Jennifer Walters, here's a theoretical case for why Daredevil will make a late cameo during Attorney and Law and in which episodes.

What We Know About Daredevil's She-Hulk Role

She-Hulk's Comic-Con teaser concluded with a shot of Jennifer Walters as She-Hulk standing by a bright green car with equally bright headlights.

Charlie Cox's Daredevil then somersaults over Walters and onto the pavement as the car's headlights illuminate his red and gold suit.

As the camera circles around him, fans get an even better look at the Man Without Fear's costume and helmet.

But despite what a huge moment this stinger was for She-Hulk and the MCU as a whole, according to She-Hulk's head writer Jessica Gao, the show's writing team didn't know Daredevil was an option until after they had begun writing the show.

Also, Cox's Daredevil was notably absent from She-Hulk's official production briefing from Marvel Studios.

The latest bit of info fans received came via a new She-Hulk promo spot. While it's brief, and Cox is largely obscured by on-screen text, Daredevil is standing next to Jennifer Walters as She-Hulk in what appears to be an abandoned gym. Also, just like the first teaser, they're both in full costume.

Why Daredevil Will Appear Late in the Series

Now that the facts have been established, the following arguments for why Daredevil is unlikely to appear in She-Hulk until the latter half of the nine-episode series.

Marvel

Argument #1: Superhero Suits Means End of Series

In both the Comic-Con teaser and She-Hulk's latest promo spot, it's important to note that She-Hulk is wearing her final superhero suit.

Not only is it an MCU tradition for heroes to receive their official suits towards the latter half of a series, but She-Hulk's premiere episode established that Jennifer Walters has zero interest in being a hero.

Therefore, much of the series will likely involve her coming to terms with her new responsibility as a hero; and if so, her superhero suit probably won't come into play until the final stretch of the season.

Argument #2: Daredevil Was a Late Addition

Since She-Hulk was already being written when the writers learned that Daredevil was on the table, he probably doesn't have a role in the first part of Jennifer Walter's superhero journey.

Also, since she's not exactly a fan of heroes to begin with, it would be a leap of Hulk-like proportions if she teamed up with Murdock's Daredevil by Episode 2, 3, or even 4.

Argument #3: Matt Murdock is in Costume

One of the reasons why fans anticipated a Daredevil cameo in She-Hulk was because Daredevil's Matt Murdock is also a lawyer.

This is why it's surprising that Marvel has only shown the Hell's Kitchen hero in costume and in action, as opposed to in the courtroom. Since he's from New York City and not Los Angeles, one of the only reasons why he would be in costume is if there's a threat big enough to serve as part of the series' big climax?

Now that the reasons for Daredevil's later appearance have been covered, here's why we think he could appear in the following episodes...

Why Daredevil Could Appear in Episode 5 of She-Hulk

Marvel

Following She-Hulk's premiere on Disney+, actress Jameela Jamil, who plays the show's villain, Titania, confirmed that her character wouldn't be seen again until Episode 5 of the series.

If She-Hulk and Titania meet again in court, wouldn't it be interesting if Matt Murdock was Titania's lawyer? It would also give She-Hulk and Daredevil the chance to meet and interact as lawyers as opposed to just heroes.

Another possibility is that Titania is the reason why She-Hulk ends up working with Daredevil; and if Titania is reintroduced in Episode 5, why not the character who may be key to helping She-Hulk defeat her?

Finally, fifth episodes of MCU Disney+ shows have historically been big on cameos. For example, Episode 5 is when WandaVision introduced Even Peters' Pietro, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced Contessa Valentina Allegra Di Fontaine, Loki featured multiple versions of the God of Mischief in The Void, and Yelena Belova returned in Hawkeye.

Why Daredevil Could Appear in Episode 7

Marvel

To date, the only other live-action MCU Disney+ series consisting of nine episodes was WandaVision.

The seventh episode of that series, which ironically was titled "Breaking the Fourth Wall," marked the end of the show's second act and set up its characters for its climatic third.

The same goes for Marvel Studios' animated What If...? And, even though the show's seventh episode focused on Party Thor's antics, it concluded with the arrival of Infinity Ultron, who dominated the show's final two episodes.

Since footage of Daredevil in She-Hulk has shown him in costume and working alongside Walters, there has to be some sort of reason or even an Avengers-level threat. If so, it only makes sense for She-Hulk to introduce him in Episode 7, right when Disney+ shows historically begin to build towards their conclusion.

Plus, given Attorney at Law's half-hour per episode runtime, Episode 7 may be just right in terms of timing. If he's introduced any later, his cameo may feel rushed or too last-minute.

Why Daredevil Could Appear in Episode 8

Marvel

The penultimate episode of the series. Not only is this usually when Marvel's latest live-action hero comes to terms with themselves ahead of their final test, but it's also when Marvel likes to surprise its audience.

In WandaVision's penultimate episode, Wanda revisits her past, learns her title as the Scarlet Witch, and White Vision is introduced. In Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector and Steven Grant are confirmed to be dead and their psychiatric hospital is actually a boat sailing through the Egyptian afterlife. And, most recently in Ms. Marvel, the second-to-last episode opened with events that occurred back in 1942.

Even though Daredevil's role isn't a surprise, Marvel probably wouldn't have revealed his role so early if the studio didn't have some sort of twist in store; and if Marvel Studios intends to keep the surprises coming, this would be the time to reveal it.

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, if Episode 8 is when Jennifer Walters finally accepts her superhero responsibility, she's probably going to need someone - other than her cousin Bruce - to help her reach that point. Why not another superhero who, like her, is also a lawyer?

New episodes of She-Hulk debut on Thursdays on Disney+.