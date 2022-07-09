Marvel Reveals Best Look at She-Hulk’s MCU Superhero Costume

Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters will burst onto the scene in mid-August. Indeed, Marvel Studios' next Disney+ series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, looks to shake things up for the MCU by injecting some irreverent Hulk-based humor into the proceedings. Maslany will bring the gamma-powered heroine to life through the magic of digital motion-capture performance technology and seems to be one of the most CGI-intensive MCU shows yet.

Since the model for Jen when she's in her She-Hulk form needed to be created from scratch (unlike Bruce Banner's Hulk, who had CG assets leftover from Avengers: Endgame) Marvel was initially a tad cagey in showing fans a full look at the character. The very first footage from the show only showed She-Hulk from behind, and Marvel Studios hasn't officially fully shown Jen all suited up and Hulked out in any footage thus far.

Glimpse at She-Hulk's suit

There have, in fact, been leaks that show the character as such, but now, a clearer look has been revealed.

She-Hulk Art Shows Jennifer Suited Up

New promotional art for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law surfaced online, courtesy of Twitter user @MCU_Facility. These images give a full, high-resolution look at the superhero suit that Jennifer Walters will be wearing as She-Hulk in the show. Check out all the new art below:

Much like her cousin Bruce Banner, Jen's costume consists of a form-fitting body suit with purple accents.

Marvel Studios

The same image is shown, but with a snazzy, Los Angeles-inspired background. The series is, of course, confirmed to be taking place mainly in LA.

Marvel Studios

This one is more stylized and cartoony than the other pictures but still gets the message across.

Marvel Studios

And this image adopts a slightly more minimalist approach to the art style.

Marvel Studios

Here's that same Los Angeles theme again, along with the cartoony rendering.

Marvel Studios

This one is meant to resemble a legal case file, complete with fine print on the bottom.

Marvel Studios

Jennifer looks a little reminiscent of the famous Lady Justice stature here, as she holds up two scales with the words "Superhuman Law Division" below her.

Marvel Studios

The image seen below follows the same concept as the previous one but has a watercolor-esque design.

Marvel Studios

She-Hulk's silhouette is set against an orange and yellow sunset.

Marvel Studios

And finally, She-Hulk's name is depicted in a funky, colorful font.

Marvel Studios

When Will Jen's Suit Appear in Footage?

As visually interesting as all the above promo art is, it's no substitute for seeing the character in action in some footage from the series.

Marvel has indeed released a trailer with many shots of Jennifer Walters in her tall, green-skinned Hulk form. She's mostly wearing casual clothes in the footage, however, and in one instance, an evening gown. But with the series premiere fast-approaching, one can rest assured that she'll be seen in her suit soon enough.

It should be noted that the video that has already been shown of She-Hulk has been met with a lot of derision from MCU-watching audiences. Calls for Marvel to further refine the CGI used to bring the character to the screen have been frequent and insistent. It's also important to remember though, that the show is not yet out on Disney+, so the crew behind the scenes still has time to add some more realism to the multitude of visual FX.

Still, at any rate, it's nice to get a good look at her full costume, as it appears in the MCU. The degree of comic accuracy it possesses is strong, with small elements and creative license being applied to bring it into the world and style of the MCU, which has always leaned towards comic-booky outfits with a touch or two of grounded realism.

Marvel Studios She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is confirmed to be among the many topics of discussion at Marvel's upcoming San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, July 23. Beyond that, the series itself will drop on Disney+ starting August 17.