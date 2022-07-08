Disney Improves Mark Ruffalo's Hulk CGI In She-Hulk (Photo)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will be yet another game-changer for Marvel Studios as it both serves as its first dip into the legal genre, but also becomes the first to star a fully CGI hero. Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will lead the series, leaving plenty of VFX work to do across the nine-episode series.

Naturally, this made the CGI quality a concern for many, as Marvel Studios attempted to bring its blockbuster big-screen visuals to the small screen. Unfortunately, those fears were only worsened when the first trailer was released to immense criticism regarding the VFX of both the gamma-infused heroes.

Fortunately, the Disney+ upload of the trailer demonstrated significantly better quality than the original YouTube upload, something which has since been explained by VFX experts Corridor Crew. Still, fans remain critical of the current product.

Now, it appears Marvel Studios is listening, as it has released a new still of Mark Ruffalo's Hulk with significant VFX improvements.

She-Hulk Improves Hulk CGI

Disney released a new still of Mark Ruffalo's Smart Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which demonstrated significantly upgraded CGI from past looks at the same shot.

The Hulk can now be seen to have a significantly more detailed facial model with noticeable hair, wrinkles, and shading.

Comparing the shot to the original YouTube upload, which suffered from reduced quality due to compression, the new still appears far more life-like.

Even when compared to the Disney+ upload, which didn't face the same compression issues, it's clear the CGI has been greatly improved.

Marvel Listens to She-Hulk's CGI Backlash

The first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was met with immense backlash for the low quality and questionable animation of its CGI, mostly directed towards the look of Jennifer Walters. Hulk may not have been met with quite the same level of criticism as She-Hulk, but most agreed improvements could be made.

Whether Marvel Studios was always intending on updating the VFX as it approached release or chose to listen to the feedback after the trailer's release is unclear, but it is reassuring that some of the visual issues have been addressed.

With the series premiere set for mid-August, She-Hulk ought to deliver its next trailer in the coming weeks, and fans can only hope Tatiana Maslany's hero has been met with the same glow-up. Ultimately, trailers will always demonstrate an unfinished look and incomplete VFX, so viewers will have to wait for the premiere to see exactly how Walters turns out.

There's no denying Marvel Studios has set itself its toughest task yet in centering a nine-episode series around two fully CGI characters. Not only do both need to look about as believable as a Hulk can look, but they also have to be animated in a way in which their movement looks realistic.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on August 17, exclusively on Disney+.