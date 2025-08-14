10 Avengers Doomsday & Secret Wars Deaths MCU Fans Wouldn’t Be Able To Handle

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to launch into its next and most dramatic phase yet, with Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars promising chaos, destruction, and emotional stakes never seen before. After Endgame delivered unforgettable heartbreak with the deaths of Black Widow and Iron Man, fans are bracing themselves for another round of goodbyes. As these films aim to top the scale of the Infinity Saga, it’s fair to assume that no hero or villain is safe this time around.

With the arrival of multiversal threats, variants, and cosmic-level adversaries, the upcoming Avengers movies directed by the Russo Brothers are being built as climactic events. Characters we’ve loved for over a decade could meet their end, while newer faces might sacrifice themselves to save the multiverse. It’s a daunting reality that fans are both dreading and eagerly anticipating. The heartbreak might be even more devastating than what was witnessed in Infinity War and Endgame.

The Most Heartbreaking Deaths Marvel's Upcoming Avengers Movies Might Deliver

Loki

Marvel

Loki, portrayed by Tom Hiddleston, has been a linchpin of the MCU since Thor (2011), evolving from a scheming trickster to a redeemed hero. His contributions in stealing scenes in The Avengers (2012), forging a bond with Thor in Thor: Ragnarok (2017), and saving the multiverse in Loki Season 2 made him a fan favorite.

His sacrifice to stabilize the TVA’s timeline showcased his growth, and Loki's confirmed role in Doomsday, where he would rock a brand-new look, might be a final stand for the god of mischief.

Loki’s potential death will likely occur because his arc feels complete, having found purpose beyond selfishness. A heroic end would align with his redemption but devastate fans who adore his wit, complexity, and enduring loyalty to his brother.

Thor

Marvel

Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, the God of Thunder, anchored the MCU with four solo films (Thor to Thor: Love and Thunder), more than any other hero. His contributions include leading Asgard’s evacuation in Ragnarok, wielding Stormbreaker in Infinity War, and mentoring Jane Foster in Love and Thunder. A May 2025 video titled “Thank You! The Legacy of Thor” hinted at his exit, though Hemsworth clarified it wasn’t final.

Thor’s death is plausible given his completed arc, his loss of family, home, and love, and the MCU’s shift toward new heroes.

A sacrificial act against Doom would be fitting, but losing Thor’s warmth, humor, and godlike resilience would leave fans grieving an original Avenger’s unmatched legacy.

Bucky Barnes

Marvel

Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, has been a tragic hero since Captain America: The First Avenger (2011). Since his introduction to the MCU, he has fought alongside Steve Rogers, had fans cheering when he broke Hydra’s brainwashing in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and fought alongside the Avengers in Endgame.

Bucky is set to feature in Doomsday, placing him in the crosshairs of multiversal chaos. With his redemption arc largely resolved and Stan’s expanding non-MCU career, Bucky’s death feels narratively sound.

Fans, who have rooted for Bucky’s healing and humanity, would be shattered by losing this resilient survivor, whose bond with Steve defined decades of loyalty.

Hawkeye

Marvel

Clint Barton, played by Jeremy Renner, has been the MCU’s human heart since Thor (2011), appearing in The Avengers, Age of Ultron, Civil War, and Endgame. His mentoring of Wanda Maximoff and training Kate Bishop in Hawkeye (2021) highlight his selflessness. Despite being human and lacking superpowers, Clint has outlived titans like Iron Man.

His return in Doomsday could mark a final mission, and his survival is uncertain, especially after Natasha Romanoff’s death and Renner’s real-life health struggles. A death in the next Avengers films is not far-fetched.

Fans, who cherish Clint’s grit and relatability, would find his loss painful, as it would close the chapter on the MCU’s everyman hero.

Doctor Doom

Marvel

Robert Downey Jr.’s (RDJ) Doctor Doom, the main antagonist of Doomsday and Secret Wars, is poised to redefine villainy in the MCU. Given Marvel’s track record of killing off major villains, Doom’s survival is far from guaranteed.

His death seems even more plausible considering RDJ’s high salary, which could limit his long-term role beyond Secret Wars. Yet, eliminating Doom would be a huge loss. In Marvel Comics, he stands as Marvel’s most formidable and enduring villain, a genius whose presence looms large across decades of storytelling.

If the MCU kills him off early, it would erase a rare opportunity to build a truly iconic, long-term antagonist whose brilliance and menace could haunt the franchise for years to come.

Wong

Marvel

Benedict Wong’s Wong, the current Sorcerer Supreme, has been a steadfast guardian of the mystical realm. He has played key roles like defending the Sanctum in Infinity War, guiding heroes in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and battling multiversal threats in Multiverse of Madness. Wong has consistently held the line and has become a character fans love and cherish.

In Avengers: Doomsday, Wong’s role could pit him directly against Doctor Doom’s dark sorcery, putting him in the crosshairs of death. While Wong is beloved, his death wouldn’t cause the same narrative upheaval as losing a core Avenger, making him a powerful yet safe candidate for a shocking death. His fall could also serve to highlight how terrifying and overwhelming Doom is as a magical threat.

War Machine

Marvel

Don Cheadle’s James "Rhodey" Rhodes has been a steady presence since Iron Man 2 (2010), standing by Tony Stark and serving as the MCU’s voice of duty. He’s fought in Civil War, Infinity War, and Endgame, never backing down despite personal tolls. With Riri Williams stepping up as Ironheart, Doomsday/Secret Wars could mark Rhodey’s final mission, a quiet, noble exit that mirrors Tony’s.

His death would hit hard, especially for fans who’ve come to admire his resolve and quiet strength, traits that have made him a constant in a world of shifting heroes.

Now 60, Cheadle's age limits his ability to play a high-intensity and demanding role like War Machine. If he falls in the next Avengers films, it would feel like the MCU saying goodbye to one of its last true veterans.

Nick Fury

Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, the architect behind the Avengers since Iron Man (2008), has been instrumental in shaping the MCU’s foundation. From assembling Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in The Avengers to outwitting HYDRA in The Winter Soldier and steering the course in Endgame, Fury’s impact has been monumental.

Rumors suggest he could appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and if he does, it may be the perfect moment to give him a fitting send-off after nearly two decades of service. At 76, Jackson’s age is beginning to show, and Marvel may be looking to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders.

While no one can truly replace the charisma and commanding presence of Nick Fury, his exit would mark the end of an era, and his absence would undoubtedly be felt across the MCU heading into Phase 6.

Peter Quill (Star-Lord)

Marvel

Peter Quill has been at the heart of the MCU’s cosmic adventures since Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), evolving from a reckless thief into a loyal leader. Across three solo films and multiple crossover appearances, he’s battled Ronan, lost Gamora, and played a key role in the fight against Thanos. But after Guardians Vol. 3, Quill’s story feels close to completion. He’s handed over the reins to a new team, returned to Earth to reconnect with his roots, and found some peace after years of loss.

With his arc seemingly wrapped and younger heroes stepping up, Quill may not have much more to give except one final sacrifice. While Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord was noticeably absent from the initial Avengers: Doomsday announcement, the actor has since hinted that he’s not done with the MCU just yet.

There’s a strong chance he’ll appear, and if he does, Quill’s death would be both deeply emotional and a relatively safe choice for Marvel, impactful enough to hurt, but not disruptive to the MCU’s future.

Doctor Strange

Marvel

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has become one of the MCU’s most important characters. Since his debut in 2016, he’s played a key role in protecting the universe, like handing over the Time Stone to Thanos and stabilizing the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness. His continued presence in cosmic storylines makes him a major figure heading into Doomsday/Secret Wars.

That level of importance makes him a prime candidate for a heartbreaking death. Strange has carried immense responsibility, and his exit could serve as a symbolic passing of the torch to newer mystical heroes like Clea or Wong.

He’s also one of the few characters powerful enough to stand against Doctor Doom, placing him at immense risk. Since Endgame, Strange has essentially become the face of the MCU alongside Spider-Man, and his death would be a devastating blow to fans if it happens.