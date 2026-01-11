High Potential Season 2 Just Changed Morgan Gillory Forever

High Potential Season 2's last-minute twist in Episode 8 completely changed Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) because of what she did to a confirmed suspect. The midseason premiere of ABC's crime series resolved the cliffhanger ending by confirming a bombshell of a twist tied to what really happened to the stolen painting and the true identity of the art thief known as Jean Baptiste.

At the end of Episode 7, Morgan realized that Baptiste was actually Rhys Eastman (Aiden Turner), an art recovery specialist who had been working with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) to solve the case and who also hooked up with her. As a result of this realization, Morgan tried her best to catch Eastman in the act and prove her theory that he is an art thief. However, the investigation took a major turn.

How High Potential's Latest Season 2 Episode Changed Morgan Forever

ABC

High Potential Season 2, Episode 8 saw Morgan confronting Rhys Eastman directly to ask if he is Jean Baptiste. It even came to a point that he accused him of stealing the painting. However, the LAPD's investigation revealed that the Fosters, the original owners of the painting, orchestrated the whole thing by giving the museum a forgery and kept the original to themselves. They did this to get the insurance money for their fake stolen painting.

This whole act also revealed that the museum curator, Cyrus, actually stole the painting, and they ended up killing him after he found out that the painting was fake. Detective Karadec (played by longtime mainstay Daniel Sunjata) and Captain Wagner successfully caught the Fosters before they escaped on their boat.

ABC

Meanwhile, Morgan caught Eastman red-handed with the original painting. As it turned out, he stole the painting while the Fosters were busy plotting their escape in the boat. This revelation confirmed that Eastman is the art thief known as Jean Baptiste.

In a shocking twist, though, Morgan decided to let Eastman go, and this decision forever changed her because this marked the first time that she allowed a suspect to escape. It also cemented a profound shift in Morgan's character because she effectively embraced moral ambiguity instead of the by-the-book nature of law enforcement.

Eastman told Morgan that he is not a murderer, and he simply recovers art for insurance companies by any means necessary. He is simply a Robin Hood-like individual. The episode ended with Morgan not telling her decision to Karadec or any other member of her team in the LAPD, meaning that she will likely keep it to herself for the time being.

Morgan's Decision to Let a Suspect Go Proves She Is Still Vulnerable

ABC

High Potential pushed Morgan to the forefront as a superhero-like investigator who has a high IQ and can solve high-profile cases based on hidden clues and connections that some may be unaware of. Still, Morgan's decision at the end of Episode 8 proved that she is still human and vulnerable.

It's worth noting that her decision to let Eastman go in Episode 8's ending might be affected by the fact that they engaged in a brief sexual encounter. If anything, the choice cemented the idea that she is capable of empathy-driven leniency.

Speaking with TV Insider, High Potential showrunner Todd Harthan admitted that Morgan's decision to let a suspect go "made sense" for her, noting that she has a "different rule book," when it comes to dealing with these individuals, unlike her friends at law enforcement:

Question: "Morgan lets Rhys get away with the crime of stealing the painting and handing it back to the family that originally owned it. Did she let him get away with it because they share a similar point of view, or does she not see him as a threatening criminal?" Todd Harthan: "Well, I think it’s some combination of both. We talked about this a lot because it comes into black and white versus gray. And I think that in this instance, maybe not for law enforcement, but for Morgan, who doesn’t carry a badge or a gun, she was able to reconcile letting him go. In her brain, it made sense. And I think it was also a way for us to give an example of how she is different from the cop she works with. It’s a different rule book for her. We’ve kind of established that going all the way back to the pilot. And I think that we want to work in these palatable surprises of the decision she makes."

This proves that Morgan operates by her own moral code, which could prove to be dangerous if she decides to do it again to more hostile suspects in the future. Possible ramifications that may entail are for her team to not trust her anymore, even though she helped them in many high-profile cases.

Moreover, Morgan's decision also makes her unpredictable and fun to watch, which could add more complexity to her growing strong dynamic with Captain Soto, Detective Karadec, and her other allies in the LAPD.