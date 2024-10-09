High Potential Episode 3 adds exciting guest stars such as The Peripheral's Melinda Page Hamilton and Atypical's Graham Rogers.

The show's new episode, "Dirty Rotten Scoundrel," focuses on Morgan and Detective Karadec's investigation of a man who is murdered inside his hotel room, leading them to uncover a web of lies tied to a financial scam.

High Potential Episode 3 premiered on Hulu on October 8.

Every Main Cast Member of High Potential Episode 3

Kaitlin Olson - Morgan

Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olsan reprises her role as Morgan, a cleaning lady turned LAPD consultant who helps the precinct solve unique cases due to her IQ of 160.

Aside from investigating the death of a man who is murdered in his hotel room, High Potential Episode 3 sees Morgan going at it against her partner, Detective Karadec, due to her unconventional ways of solving a crime which involves breaking some protocols.

At one point, she almost quit, but the revelation that her boss, Selena, is making progress with her own investigation behind the disappearance of her husband, Roman, made her stay.

Despite the initial clash with Karadec, the pair eventually solved the case since the fight strengthened their partnership.

Olson is best known for her role as Dee Reynolds in over 100 episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The actress also starred in The Heat, Vacation, and Hacks.

Daniel Sunjata - Karadec

Daniel Sunjata

Daniel Sunjata is back as by-the-books LAPD Detective Karadec who works with Morgan to solve murder cases.

Karadec clashes with Morgan because she brought the evidence to her home (which is something she is not supposed to do for obvious reasons).

He also argues with Morgan after he arrests the bartender, mainly because she did not give him a heads-up about what he was walking into.

It is clear that he only argued with her because he didn't want Morgan to get hurt.

Sunjata can be seen in One for the Money, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Javicia Leslie - Daphne

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie plays Daphne, a squad room detective working for the LAPD who assists Morgan and Karadec in their cases.

Daphne's role in the investigation involves checking the hotel's security footage, running the victim's license plate to a database, interrogating the arrested bartender, and eventually arresting the two suspects.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Leslie for her role as Ryan Wilder (aka Batwoman) in The CW's Batwoman.

The actress also appeared in God Friended Me and Double Life.

Deniz Akdeniz - Lev “Oz” Osman

Deniz Akdeniz

Lev “Oz” Osman (played by Deniz Akdeniz) is a major crime investigator of the LAPD working alongside Morgan, Daphne, and Karadec.

Oz is instrumental in learning the truth about how the culprit managed to get inside the victim's room without a key card. He deduced that the window was unlocked and the suspect climbed outside.

Akdeniz's notable credits include The Flight Attendant, You Hurt My Feelings, and Dumb Money.

Amirah J - Ava

Amirah J

Amirah J plays Ava, Morgan's eldest daughter whose actions of bringing a boy to her house did not sit well with her mother.

The actress appeared in Shameless Hall of Shame, How Not To Be A Junkie, and Shameless.

Matthew Lamb - Elliot

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb portrays Elliot, Morgan's son who is also a genius like his mother.

In Episode 3, it is revealed that Elliot is bragging to his friends that his mom is a detective.

Lamb can be seen in Only Murders in the Building, Smile, and Manodrome.

Judy Reyes - Captain Selena

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes appears as Captain Selena, the head of the LAPD Major Crimes Division.

Selena is making progress with her investigation behind the disappearance of Morgan's first husband, Roman. She teams up with Lieutenant Melon to investigate the location where Roman did a mural painting.

Elsewhere, Selena bonds with Morgan after work to tell her the update about the investigation.

Reyes is known for her roles in Scrubs, Devious Maids, and The Circle.

Garret Dillahunt - Lieutenant Melon

Garret Dillahunt

Garret Dillahunt plays Lieutenant Melon, the head of the LAPD Robbery Division who wrote Roman's vandalism ticket.

He helps Selena understand his handwriting and they head over to the address where Roman painted a mural downtown.

Dillahunt previously starred in 12 Years a Slave, Deadwood, and Raising Hope.

Melinda Page Hamilton - Dr. Iris Bowman

Melinda Page Hamilton

Melinda Page Hamilton guest stars as Dr. Iris Bowman, the last woman who was with the murder victim before he died.

While she insists that she is innocent, Morgan and Karadec's investigation points out that she is an accomplice.

It is later revealed that she is a victim of a financial scam after giving Eduardo/Ernest $300,000 and the murder is an act of revenge.

Hamilton has over 60 credits, with roles in Them, Desperate Housewives, and Dirty John. She also played Ella Fisher in The Peripheral.

Graham Rogers - Kyle

Graham Rogers

Graham Rogers plays Kyle, the suspect behind the murder of the scam artist, Eduardo, who is seeking revenge for luring his mother to transfer over $200,000 to his account.

Rogers has credits in Atypical, Revolution, and The Kominsky Method.

Taran Killam - Ludo Radovic

Taran Killam

Taran Killam returns as Ludo Radovic, Morgan's second husband who is trying his best to keep his newfound family together.

Killam, who is married to MCU and How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders, is best known for his roles in Killing Gunther, 12 Years a Slave, and Night School.

Hudson Macready - Ryder

Hudson Macready

One of the guest stars in High Potential Episode 3 is Hudson Macready as Ryder, Ava's new boyfriend who unexpectedly shows up in Morgan's house much to her surprise.

High Potential is Macready's only major acting credit.

Khamailei Angelil - Raissa

Khamailei Angelil

Khamailei Angelil guest stars as Raissa, a tailor who helps Morgan and Karadec in trying to identify the name of the murder victim.

Angelil's past credits include Bull and a short titled Why Are You Here?.

Audrey Wasilewski - Glenda Walker

Audrey Wasilewski

Glenda Walker (played by Audrey Wasilewski) is Kyle's mother who has dementia and was scammed by Eduardo for the amount of $200,000.

Wasilewski appeared in Mad Men, Big Love, and Ted.

CK Bolado - Bartender David

CK Bolado

CK Bolado plays the hotel bartender named David who revealed that he was cellmates with Eduardo back in the day.

After Morgan and Karadec notice that he has the same tattoo as Eduardo, Karadec chases him since he thinks that he is the accomplice.

Bolado starred in A Thousand Tomorrows, S.W.A.T., and Pam & Tommy.

Chad Guerrero - Eduardo Cortez

Chad Guerrero

The murder victim, Eduardo Cortez, is brought to life by Chad Guerrero in High Potential Episode 3.

Guerrero is a stuntman known for his work on Road House, Twisters, and Mayans M.C.

New episodes of High Potential premiere on Hulu every Wednesday at midnight PT.