Call Me Fitz star Kathleen Munroe and Shrinking alum Rosslyn Luke join High Potential Episode 5's guest star lineup.

"Croaked" sees Morgan and Detective Karadec investigate the death of an exotic animal veterinarian. Elsewhere, Morgan sorts out some issues at her home while Karadec tries to find a date.

High Potential Episode 5 premiered on ABC on October 22 and the next day on Hulu.

Every Main Cast Member of High Potential Episode 5

Kaitlin Olson - Morgan

Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson is back as Morgan, a cleaning lady turned consultant for the LAPD with a high IQ and incredible observational skills.

In High Potential Episode 5, Morgan investigates the murder of an exotic animal veterinarian while she helps her partner, Detective Karadec, sort out his dating life.

At one point, she also saves Karadec from certain death in the crime scene after almost paralyzing himself with the remants of a dead toxic frog.

Morgan also has a heart-to-heart conversation with her daughter after catching her drinking birth control pills.

Olson is best known for her role as Dee Reynolds in over 100 episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The actress can also be seen in The Heat, Vacation, and Hacks.

Daniel Sunjata - Adam Karadec

Daniel Sunjata

Detective Adam Karadec (played by Daniel Sunjata) returns in the brand-new episode who is still getting used to his new partner, Morgan, doing investigative work.

Adam's personal life takes center stage in "Croaked" after Morgan discovers his dating profile and new Bumble date. During the investigation, he still showcases his reliable expertise and calm demeanor that helps his peers solve the case.

Sunjata has credits in One for the Money, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Javicia Leslie - Daphne

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie returns as LAPD Detective Daphne in "Croaked."

Daphne continues to do exemplary work in helping Morgan and Karadec solve cases in the brand-new episode.

She manages to track down someone who posted a bad review in the victim's veterinary website which later helps the team uncover an illegal hideout for exotic animals.

Aside from playing the Arrowverse's second Batwoman, Leslie can be seen in God Friended Me and Double Life.

Deniz Akdeniz - Lev “Oz” Osman

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz plays Lev “Oz” Osman, another squad room detective who works alongside Daphne during cases.

Oz has a special moment with the child of the victim as the pair bond over their love for superheroes. He also helps the kid (who is also a witness) describe one of the potential suspects of the murder.

Akdeniz is known for his roles in The Flight Attendant, You Hurt My Feelings, and Dumb Money.

Judy Reyes - Captain Selena

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes is back as Captain Selena, the head of the LAPD Major Crimes Division who sees Morgan as a strong asset for her team.

While Captain Selena is on the sidelines for much of the episode's runtime, she continues to give her team valuable information and hunches over the new case of the week.

Reyes' notable credits include Scrubs, Devious Maids, and The Circle.

Amirah J - Ava

Amirah J

Amirah J's Ava is Morgan's eldest daughter who is trying to navigate her life as a teenager.

"Croaked" reveals that Ava has been taking birth control pills, much to Morgan's dismay.

She tries to hide it from her mother, but Morgan eventually finds out about it. Instead of directly confronting her, though, she waits for Ava to open up about it (now, that's good parenting!).

The actress starred in Shameless Hall of Shame, How Not To Be A Junkie, and Shameless.

Taran Killam - Ludo Radovic

Taran Killam

Taran Killam returns as Ludo Radovic, Morgan's second husband who reminds her in Episode 5 about the importance of respecting their children's privacy after she finds out about Ava's birth control dilemma.

Killam is best known for his roles in Killing Gunther, 12 Years a Slave, and Night School.

Matthew Lamb - Elliot

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb plays Morgan's middle son, Elliot, who also has a high IQ like his mother.

Elliot joins Ava and Morgan in a weekend walk on a beach disguised as an interrogation with a potential suspect.

Lamb can be seen in Only Murders in the Building, Smile, and Manodrome.

Kathleen Munroe - Bethany Reed

Kathleen Munroe

Kathleen Munroe guest stars in High Potential Episode 5 as Bethany Reed, a friend of the female victim, Dr. Monica, who later turns out to be romantically entangled with her.

It is revealed that Bethany and Monica forge a strong bond after the pair realize they are compatible. However, it is all a lie since she later finds out that her son, Gavin, is Monica's real son.

Heartbroken over the matter, Bethany decides to kill Monica because her fake love and lies blindsided her.

Munroe has over 60 credits, with roles as Rina Trenholm in FBI, Frankie Bateman in Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, and Patricia McFadden in City on Fire.

Rosslyn Luke - Dr. Monica

Rosslyn Luke

Rosslyn Luke stars as Dr. Monica, the exotic animal veterinarian who was murdered in High Potential Episode 5.

Monica wants to start over with her son, Gavin, and this is why she decides to befriend his adopted mother, Bethany.

However, it all goes haywire after Bethany learns that Monica is only using her to be close to Gavin, leading to her tragic death.

Luke has various notable credits, such as playing roles in Shrinking, CSI: Vegas, and The Rookie.

Kerry O'Malley - Mrs. Davis

Kerry O'Malley

Kerry O'Malley plays Mrs. Davis, Monica's mother who is devastated to learn about her daughter's death.

O'Malley appeared as a cast member of SEAL Team, Nightbitch, and Mea Culpa.

Ben Bode - Mr. Davis

Ben Davis

Ben Bode appears as Dr. Monica's father, Mr. Davis.

Davis' statement about Monica's ex-boyfriend allowed the team to discover that the newly released former romantic partner from prison visited the clinic days before her death.

Bode previously appeared in Station 19, Campus Cops, and Lab Rats.

Adam Hagenbuch - Shane Seger

Adam Hagenbuch

Adam Hagenbuch plays Shane Seger, Monica's disgruntled ex-boyfriend who just got out of prison.

While Morgan and Detective Karadec initially think that he is the prime suspect, Shane's alibi helps prove his innocence since he has an ankle monitor attached to him that is designed to track his location.

Hagenbuch is known for his roles in Switched at Birth, Undateable, and Fuller House.

G. Maximilian Zarou - Larry

G. Maximilian Zarou

G. Maximilian Zarou is part of High Potential Episode 5's cast as Larry, the building supervisor of Monica's Hollywood apartment.

Morgan and Karadec later find out that the said apartment is Monica's secret hideout for abducted exotic animals.

Zarou is a comedian and improviser known for his work on The Opening Man, Strange Angel, and Speechless.

Anthony Pierre Christopher - Ty Williams

Anthony Pierre Christopher

Anthony Pierre Christopher plays Ty Williams, a real estate developer who was contacted by Monica about buying a new home before her death.

Christopher can be seen in Lucifer, Jane the Virgin, and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Lucas Kavner - Nathan Reed

Lucas Kavner

Lucas Kavner plays Nathan Reed, Bethany's husband who initially confesses to murdering Monica to protect his wife because he doesn't want Gavin to grow up without a mother.

Kavner is best known for playing Cecil in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The actor also served as a writer for The Offer, Water Bear, and The Jim Jefferies Show.

Cary Christopher - Gavin Reed

Cary Christopher

Cary Christopher joins the star-studded cast of High Potential Episode 5 as Gavin Reed, Bethany's adopted son and Monica's real child.

Morgan discovers the truth behind his parentage after noticing that Gavin and Shane (his real father) have identical ear dimples.

Christopher's most recognizable role is playing Thomas DiMera in over 30 episodes of Days of Our Lives. The actor also appeared in Station 19 and American Horror Stories.

Maria Pallas - Aubrey

Maria Pallas

Maria Pallas plays Aubrey, Detective Karadec's date whom he met from Bumble.

Pallas has credits in Night Court, Shining Vale, and Grand Crew.

New episodes of High Potential premiere on Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.