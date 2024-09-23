Who Is Amirah J? 4 Things To Know About High Potential Actress - Wiki Bio Details

After a recent appearance on the new ABC series High Potential, viewers want to learn more about Amirah J.

High Potential is a crime drama series created by Drew Goddard, based on the 2021 French series HPI.

The show follows Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson), a nighttime janitor at the LAPD, who accidentally uncovers vital information in a murder case and becomes a police consultant.

In the pilot episode, Morgan solves a case and agrees to help the police if they assist in finding her missing husband. Amirah J plays Ava, Morgan’s teenage daughter, who grapples with her father’s disappearance 15 years earlier.

Meet Amirah J - Biography Details

ABC

Amirah J Got Her Acting Start at Age 8

Amirah's passion for acting began when she was only eight years old. In 2015, while living in Texas, she auditioned for Talent Scout Nikki Pederson and was accepted into the talent program.

She told Voyage LA that she worked with casting directors and coaches in Los Angeles for 10 months.

This led to her first showcase performance in 2016, which caught the attention of agents and managers. By the end of that year, Amirah and her family relocated to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams full-time.

Despite her early success, Amirah has faced her fair share of challenges. She has candidly spoken about the industry's ups and downs, admitting, "This journey has definitely not been a smooth road:"

"This journey has definitely not been a smooth road. This industry is filled with many disappointments. Over these past seven years, there has been a lot of 'no’s' and several 'so close' opportunities."

Amirah Comes From Very Supportive Parents & Family

Amirah's close-knit family has been a pillar of support throughout her acting career.

She resides in Los Angeles with her parents - her father is a U.S. Army veteran, and her mother, Tiffanie Johnson, is a breast cancer survivor who has built a successful career outside Hollywood. However, Amirah is originally from Washington D.C. and was born there on June 18, 2007.

Tiffanie is a Grant and Project Manager at Fannin Innovation Studio. She studied at the Milken Institute School of Public Health and has a background in maternal and child health.

Despite not having ties to the entertainment industry, her parents have seemingly supported the 17-year-old's growing career.

Amirah also has two older brothers—one attending Washington State University and the other living in Dallas, where he is expecting his first child.

Amirah Previously Starred in Shameless

Before her current role, Amirah made notable appearances on Shameless as Xan Galvez in Season 9.

She has also starred in How Not to Be a Junkie and All That, showing her versatility as an actress. Reflecting on her role in Shameless to Voyage LA, Amirah shared, "I think that my hard work, drive, and resilience set me apart from others:"

"As an actress, I love dramatic material which can be seen through my most notable role as the dynamic character of Xan Galvez throughout Season 9 of Showtime’s 'Shameless.'

...

I think that my hard work, drive and resilience set me apart from others. I am also very focused on what I want out of my acting career."

High Potential Is Amirah's Biggest Role Yet

Amirah's role in High Potential marks her biggest role to date. In an interview with Screen Rant, Amirah opened up about her on-set experience, saying, "Kaitlin is such a talented actress, and I'm learning so much from her. She’s also just very motherly and nurturing in general:"

"It's been incredible. She really is such a talented actress, and I'm learning so much from working with her. She's also just very motherly and nurturing in general. She always is kind of protective of us on set, which is nice. She's great. And I feel like as we progressed and continued filming more and more episodes, the chemistry just kept getting better and better."

As High Potential is still in its early stages, Amirah has already started thinking about where her character, Ava, could go in future episodes.

She said she's "very excited to see the progression of Ava," sharing some ideas with the show's creator, Todd Harthan:

"Yes, actually. I've talked to the showrunner, Todd, about a few different ideas that I've had and that he's had for future episodes. I am very excited to see the progression of Ava because I think it'll be great to tap into what has happened prior to now—what's happened in her childhood that has made her the way that she is."

How To Follow Amirah J Online

Fans looking to keep up with Amirah J online can do so on Instagram.

High Potential airs on ABC every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.