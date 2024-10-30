High Potential Episode 6 adds Fear the Walking Dead alum and Men in Trees star Derek Richardson to its growing list of guest stars in Season 1.

The latest episode of the crime series, "Hangover," sees the team do a deep dive into the murder of a medical technology startup CEO that occurred during a wild office party.

High Potential Episode 6 premiered on ABC on October 29.

Every Main Cast Member of High Potential Episode 6

Kaitlin Olson - Morgan

Kaitlin Olson

Kaitlin Olson leads the cast of High Potential Episode 6 as Morgan, a cleaning lady turned LAPD consultant who has an IQ of 160.

Morgan is juggling between the complexities of her newfound job with the LAPD and sorting out issues with her family.

In Episode 6, Morgan is called in to investigate what truly happened to the medical startup CEO's death, and this pushes her to use her expert observational skills to the test.

Elsewhere, a new co-worker has his eyes set on Morgan. Whether or not it is romantic intentions has yet to be revealed.

Olson is best known for her role as Dee Reynolds in over 100 episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. She is set to reprise her role as Dee in an upcoming two-part crossover with Abbott Elementary.

The actress can also be seen in The Heat, Vacation, and Hacks.

Daniel Sunjata - Adam Karadec

Daniel Sunjata

After Morgan helps him deal with his dating issues in High Potential Episode 5, Daniel Sunjata's Detective Adam Karadec is back for another round of investigation in the brand-new episode.

Karadec interrogates three potential suspects tied to the killing of Elaine Barton, narrowing down to her husband, her assistant, and her friend.

Sunjata is known for his roles in One for the Money, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Javicia Leslie - Daphne

Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie plays Daphne, a squad room detective of LAPD's major crimes division working alongside Morgan, Karadec, and Oz to solve complex cases.

In Episode 6, Daphne uses her technical expertise to search for more information about the three potential suspects.

Leslie can be seen in God Friended Me and Double Life.

Deniz Akdeniz - Lev “Oz” Osman

Deniz Akdeniz

Deniz Akdeniz returns as squad room detective Lev “Oz” Osman of the LAPD in High Potential Episode 6.

Oz helps Mogan and Karadec track down the suspect who killed Elaine Barton, the CEO who was brutally murdered.

Akdeniz previously appeared in The Flight Attendant, You Hurt My Feelings, and Dumb Money.

Judy Reyes - Captain Selena

Judy Reyes

Judy Reyes plays Captain Selena, the head of the LAPD Major Crimes Division.

Captain Selena guides the team in finding more evidence tied to the CEO's murder in High Potential Episode 6.

Reyes' notable credits include Scrubs, Devious Maids, and The Circle.

Amirah J - Ava

Amirah J

Amirah J stars as Ava, Morgan's teenage daughter who is navigating the hardships of growing up.

While Ava and Morgan often clash due to different opinions, the pair's strong bond as mother-daughter still prevail in most cases.

The actress starred in Shameless Hall of Shame, How Not To Be A Junkie, and Shameless.

Learn more about the notable achievements of Amirah J.

Taran Killam - Ludo Radovic

Taran Killam

Taran Killam returns in High Potential Episode 6 as Ludo Radovic, Morgan's second husband.

Ludo has been trying his best to balance his job as a driving instructor and taking care of their three kids while Morgan is busy with her job.

Killam is best known for his roles in Killing Gunther, 12 Years a Slave, and Night School.

Matthew Lamb - Elliot

Matthew Lamb

Matthew Lamb plays Elliot, Morgan's son with her second husband.

Lamb appeared in Only Murders in the Building, Smile, and Manodrome.

Derek Richardson - The Husband

Derek Richardson

Derek Richardson guest stars as Elaine's husband and a potential suspect tied to his wife's death.

Richardson's most recognizable role is playing Patrick in over 30 episodes of Men in Trees. The actor also starred in Fear the Walking Dead, Hostel, and House M.D.

Katie Ryan - Elaine Barton

Katie Ryan

High Potential Episode 6's victim of the week is Katie Ryan as Elaine Barton, a medical tech startup CEO who is killed during a party.

Ryan can be seen in Skin, 1 Buck, and Ice.

Lynn Chen - The Friend

Lynn Chen

Lynn Chen plays Elaine's best friend who gets interrogated by Detective Karadec in Episode 6.

Chen appeared in Grey's Anatomy, I Will Make You Mine, and Shameless.

Alison Jaye - Sam

Alison Jaye

Alison Jaye appears as Sam, Elaine's assistant and a potential suspect in the case.

Jaye starred in Shameless, Unbelievable, and Call Jane.

Natasha Elias

Natasha Elias

Natasha Elias is part of High Potential Episode 6's cast.

Elias has credits in The Cleaning Lady, Station 19, and Dollface.

Rob Mainord

Rob Mainord

Rob Mainord is part of High Potential Episode 6's cast. The actor appears to be playing the lawyer of Elaine's husband.

Mainord is known for his roles in Station 19, Monsters, and General Hospital.

New episodes of High Potential premiere on Tuesday on ABC at 10 p.m. ET.

