David Corenswet Reveals His Dream DCU Movie Appearance (Not Superman 2)

Superman actor David Corenswet revealed the one DCU movie he wants to appear in, and it is not Superman 2. Corenswet burst onto the super-powered stage earlier this summer, as he took on the role of Clark Kent/Superman in James Gunn's new DC reboot. Gunn's Superman film set in motion a new interconnected DC universe (known as the DCU), which Corenswet and his co-stars will be the foundation for future projects.

Corenswet's Man of Steel will next appear in the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2, and there have already been reports of a Superman sequel starring the Philadelphia native. However, according to the DCU figurehead, neither of these projects is what he is most looking forward to. That honor seemingly goes to The Brave and the Bold (aka DC Studios' upcoming Batman movie).

During a recently released behind-the-scenes Superman featurette, Corenswet looks to have teased the DC movie he wants to show up in.

The just over hour-long video includes one scene shot during Superman production in which the Man of Steel star leads a cheer with a few crew members. He exclaimed, "1, 2, 3, Batman," before letting slip, "I really wanna be in that movie:"

David Corenswet: "1, 2, 3, Batman!" Crew Member: "Oh!" Corenswet: "I'm just trying to end up in that movie. I really wanna be in that movie."

While not mentioning The Brave and the Bold by name, it is expected that the Superman star was referencing the upcoming Batman film, as it is the only DCU movie announced to feature the Dark Knight.

The Brave and the Bold is still early in development, with a writer reportedly signed on and a script being written. This new Batman movie would exist alongside Matt Reeves' The Batman, taking place firmly in the DCU rather than Reeves' Elseworlds alternate universe.

The new DCU Batman film is said to follow an older Bruce Wayne/Batman fighting crime on the streets of Gotham City alongside his son, Damian Wayne/Robin. No release information for The Brave and the Bold has been revealed.

Will David Corenswet Be in the DCU Batman Movie?

Warner Bros.

At this point, David Corenswet's Superman seems to have a pretty good shot at getting his wish and appearing in the DCU Batman movie.

Corenswet's Man of Steel is the foundation upon which the DCU will build itself for years to come. That means when a new hero is introduced, one of the biggest considerations will be how they interact with/connect to Superman.

This feeling will only intensify for Batman, who, like Supes, is one of DC's most important heroes.

One of the things that James Gunn has thrown around about a potential sequel for Superman has been that it is not a straight-up Superman 2. Some have taken this to mean that it could be a World's Finest movie, pairing Superman and Batman up to form the beginnings of what would become the DCU Justice League.

If that is the case, Superman will almost certainly appear (at least in passing) in the DCU Batman movie. And even if he doesn't, given how vital the pillars of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman are for the DC canon, it likely would not be long before the pair of heroes interact in some form on the big screen.