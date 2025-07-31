James Gunn Reveals Which DCU Movie He Is Working On After Superman

Mere weeks after Superman finally hit theaters, director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn revealed the DCU movie he is working on next. Gunn (best known for hit films like the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and The Suicide Squad) just debuted his vision for an interconnected DC cinematic universe on the big screen, starting a new on-screen comic book canon with Superman. This new universe will pick back up with titles like Peacemaker Season 2, Lanterns, and Supergirl coming in the next 18 months.

However, the future of David Corenswet's Man of Steel after his debut DCU movie has been a big question coming off Gunn's DC Studios kick-off film. Corenswet previously teased that he had signed on for several film projects as the iconic comic book character. Still, a proper Superman 2 has not yet been announced, along with what Gunn will be working on after Superman and his Peacemaker series.

Superman director James Gunn revealed what DCU movie he is working on next in a new post on Threads.

When asked about what he has on his plate now that Superman is in theaters, the DC Studios co-CEO posited that part of his upcoming schedule includes "sequel writing:"

"'Peacemaker' press!! And sequel writing!!!"

This is the first indication that Gunn has either begun or is about to begin writing the Superman sequel, meaning the movie could come sooner than some may have expected. Some had wondered if the storied filmmaker would work on something else within the DCU before Superman 2 (if one can call it that).

In previous interviews, Gunn referenced a Superman follow-up of some sort, telling fans that it would not necessarily be a straight-up Superman 2 (via Entertainment Weekly), but failed to reveal what that cryptic tease means.

James Gunn's Superman is now playing in theaters around the world. It tells the super-powered tale of David Corenswet's Man of Steel, as the villainous Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult) launches a global smear campaign against the iconic DC Comics hero. Joining Corenswet and Hoult on the Superman cast are Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, Edi Gathegi, Isabela Merced, and many others.

What Will James Gunn's Superman Sequel Be?

DC Studios

After all the hype that Superman brought to the collective comic book world this July, it is exciting to know that James Gunn is already trained on writing the eventual sequel.

Of course, no sequel has been named or dated, but it is nice knowing one is coming. But what will this Superman follow-up actually look like?

As Gunn has hinted, this will not be a simple Superman 2, telling another Superman story with just another run-of-the-mill villain. Every indication has been that the Man of Steel's next adventure will be something different.

This could potentially see David Corenswet's marvelous metahuman team up with another character (or characters) from across the DC universe in something of a super-powered two-hander.

Maybe it will be a Superman and Supergirl movie, with the pair of Kryptonians teaming up to take on some other-worldly threat. Or, with The Authority movie now seemingly shelved, those pieces could be grafted onto the Superman sequel, telling a Superman vs. The Authority story.

However, the idea that will surely get the most DC fans out of their seats is the idea of Superman 2 being the introduction of the DC team, World's Finest. This is the name of the Superman/Batman partnership in the comics.

The DCU Batman remains one of the most significant question marks hanging over the franchise, but the character is coming. So, why not include him in Superman's next movie to start paving the way to the eventual Justice League?